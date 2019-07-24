California Looks to Give Gig Workers Their Due

But so far, Uber seems to be using their technical knowhow for something else. Ahead of a Senate hearing on the bill on July 9, Uber and Lyft gave around 500 drivers between $25 and $100, plus a free lunch, to rally at the state capitol in Sacramento in opposition to the bill. And last month, Anthony, the ride-share driver, who is also an advocate for AB 5, received in-app notification urging him to sign a petition against the legislation. “Fight for driver flexibility in California,” the notification read. He told me, “[Uber and Lyft] are trying to say that if this law goes through, we’ll lose our flexibility. But that is a lie. They’ve already taken many steps to reduce my flexibility as a driver.” In recent years, Uber and Lyft have lowered wages and bonuses, forcing drivers to work more and more hours. “I really like my job. My dissatisfaction is the pay cut, not how the app works or the customers.”

Under the new guidelines, the extent of a company’s control over its workers will largely determine whether they qualify as employees. In 2017, in the midst of a divorce, Carmel Foster, a 53-year-old immigrant from South Africa, signed up for Handy—a platform that connects consumers to providers of domestic services—to work cleaning homes in San Francisco. The application appealed to her because of its flexible hours during a period of transition. But once she got started, the app controlled her life—and her pocketbook.

“Once I accepted a client, I had no information about them. I wasn’t allowed to have a relationship with them. I couldn’t cancel it in the case of an emergency, and so my ratings would drop. Handy controlled my ability to get a raise,” said Foster. She had to pay for all of her cleaning supplies, her transportation costs around the city, and the data plan for her phone. After being harassed by a client, and then getting into a car accident on her way between houses, and being forced to pay for medical bills out of pocket, Foster left Handy. “I realized I was paying to be on this app.”