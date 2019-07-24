California Looks to Give Gig Workers Their Due

Of course, these ride-share giants, which are headquartered in California, have been putting up a bitter and expensive campaign against the legislation, arguing it would tear apart their business model and remove the flexibility that makes these jobs so appealing. (More than 2 percent of California residents work for a work-share platform. And, in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, that number is higher.) While focusing on the flexibility argument in a June San Francisco Chronicle opinion column, the CEOs of Lyft and Uber wrote in a surprisingly transparent threat to Californians about the potential implications of the bill: “It’s also no secret that a change to employment classification of ride-share drivers would pose a risk to our businesses.”

Labor experts counter that these tech firms, known for innovation, will be able to adapt their business models to provide these basic protections, ones that traditional companies manage to afford. “We already see gig companies who are operating as employers,” said Jacobs. “There are ways to combine flexibility with these benefits.”

But so far, Uber seems to be using their technical knowhow for something else. Ahead of a Senate hearing on the bill on July 9, Uber and Lyft gave around 500 drivers between $25 and $100, plus a free lunch, to rally at the state capitol in Sacramento in opposition to the bill. And last month, Anthony, the ride-share driver, who is also an advocate for AB 5, received in-app notification urging him to sign a petition against the legislation. “Fight for driver flexibility in California,” the notification read. He told me, “[Uber and Lyft] are trying to say that if this law goes through, we’ll lose our flexibility. But that is a lie. They’ve already taken many steps to reduce my flexibility as a driver.” In recent years, Uber and Lyft have lowered wages and bonuses, forcing drivers to work more and more hours. “I really like my job. My dissatisfaction is the pay cut, not how the app works or the customers.”

Under the new guidelines, the extent of a company’s control over its workers will largely determine whether they qualify as employees. In 2017, in the midst of a divorce, Carmel Foster, a 53-year-old immigrant from South Africa, signed up for Handy—a platform that connects consumers to providers of domestic services—to work cleaning homes in San Francisco. The application appealed to her because of its flexible hours during a period of transition. But once she got started, the app controlled her life—and her pocketbook.

“Once I accepted a client, I had no information about them. I wasn’t allowed to have a relationship with them. I couldn’t cancel it in the case of an emergency, and so my ratings would drop. Handy controlled my ability to get a raise,” said Foster. She had to pay for all of her cleaning supplies, her transportation costs around the city, and the data plan for her phone. After being harassed by a client, and then getting into a car accident on her way between houses, and being forced to pay for medical bills out of pocket, Foster left Handy. “I realized I was paying to be on this app.”

Even if AB 5 passes—the bill is expected to arrive on the desk of California Governor Gavin Newsom (who is seen as an ally of both labor unions and big tech) in the fall—labor experts expect companies like Uber, Lyft, and Handy to challenge the legislation in the courts. “The gig-economy companies who are bigger and higher profile will fight it,” said Jacobs, the UC Berkeley labor expert. “We can imagine long-term litigation around this. And it will take the state stepping in through class action lawsuits, the Department of Labor standards enforcement, and city enforcement agencies. It’s going to take action.”

Meanwhile, gig companies have poured millions of dollars into lobbying state legislatures to draft laws with the opposite effect. In 2018, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Utah passed what are known as “carve out” bills, which lock gig workers into independent contractor status, exempting companies from protections such minimum wage and hour laws, and unemployment benefits. In the first quarter of 2019 alone, Uber, Lyft, TaskRabbit, TechNet, and Alticor have spent $1.2 million on lobbying for a federal carve-out bill, according to information provided to TNR by the National Employment Law Project.

The passage of AB 5 would be an important step in heading off some of this legislation, and could potentially reverberate around the country. The Service Employees International Union, which, along with the Teamsters, has been a leader in organizing California gig-economy workers, hopes the bill will serve as a model for other states, according to one SEIU official, providing protections and better wages for app-based employees.

This is critical for many ride-share drivers like Anthony who see working for Uber and Lyft as a necessity, rather than a choice. “I had to drop out of college to take care of my grandpa. Without a degree, my resources were very limited. Once there’s a kid in the picture, you need a job that pays the bills,” Anthony said. “All I’m asking for is that companies listen to drivers and hear what we’re going through. I didn’t make $70 billion in profit last year. They did and they could cut us a little bit of that check.”