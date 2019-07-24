The Democrats’ New Climate Plan Can’t Be Serious

But in terms of an actual plan, there’s little to be seen. Like the Green New Deal, the “100 by ’50” plan is not legislation; the House Democrats who called Tuesday’s press conference did not do so to introduce a bill. Instead, Energy Committee Chairman Frank Pallone announced that the committee would be “starting a process” toward legislation, with the ultimate goal of releasing a climate bill sometime before the end of 2019. That process, he said, would include a series of hearings and meetings with stakeholders once Congress returned to Washington in September, following the upcoming August recess. (Tuesday’s initiative is different than the 100 by ’50 Act, a 2017 Senate bill that sought 100 percent renewable energy by 2050 through the use of carbon fees, increased carbon regulation, and renewable energy tax credits, among other things.)

The Democratic lawmakers who announced the “100 by ’50” plan say they understand the urgency of the climate crisis. “The cost of inaction is expensive,” said Congressman Paul Tonko, who chairs the Energy Committee’s environment subcommittee. “We cannot afford another minute of delay.” But Tuesday’s announcement was a plan to make a plan to eventually make a plan to fight the climate crisis. It was, in essence, another form of delay.

It’s a troubling delay, considering how quickly scientists say action is necessary. To prevent the world from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius—the point at which catastrophic, irreversible damages begin—global carbon emissions need to be halved by 2030, and reach net zero by 2050. In other words, Democrats are proposing to wait until the last possible moment to achieve net-zero emissions.

So while the Democrats new initiative is technically in line with what the science says needs to be done to avoid the worst impacts of global warming, it is hardly a bold initiative that could lead the world to rapidly decarbonize. Instead, it’s like waiting until 8:59 p.m. to get your car out of a parking garage that closes at 9 p.m.—technically feasible, but only possible if all the other cars in front of you have left the garage, too.

That’s why the Green New Deal proposes net-zero carbon emissions by 2030: to give other countries time to use the United States as a model. And the United States has a responsibility to be that model, because the United States has emitted more greenhouse gases than any other country in the world, and has reaped substantial economic benefits from those emissions.