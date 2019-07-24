Biden’s Big, Obvious Ideas for Criminal-Justice Reform

Take solitary confinement. Buttigieg says he would “abolish its prolonged use, bringing the United States in line with international human rights standards, which view the use of solitary confinement in excess of 15 days as per se torture.” Biden says that he would also largely end the practice, “with very limited exceptions such as protecting the life of an imprisoned person.” Booker, Harris, Warren, and four other Democratic senators co-sponsored a bill that would limit it to “the briefest term and under the least restrictive conditions possible.”

This would be a sharp break from the status quo in America, where tens of thousands of people are put in solitary confinement each year. It would also bring national policy in line with the academic consensus that prolonged isolation can cause serious psychological damage. As Buttigieg noted, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on torture recommends no more than 15 days in solitary and an absolute ban on its use for juveniles and people with mental illnesses. The Supreme Court first acknowledged the immense toll of solitary confinement in an 1890 case, and Justice Anthony Kennedy warned in 2015 that the practice “literally drives men mad.”

The candidates also seek to decriminalize poverty, and they share a common target. Criminal defendants who can’t afford bail are either stuck behind bars while they await trial, or turn to a bondsman to loan them the money—at an exorbitant rate that may come to haunt them. Biden says he would end cash bail, which he compares to a “modern-day debtors’ prison,” and use federal grants to “incentivize the end of policies that incarcerate people for failing to pay fines and fees.” Booker, Sanders, and Warren have also called for abolishing cash bail, while Harris wants to reform it. Buttigieg connects both issues to the larger fight against the “profit motive” in federal prisons, noting that he would push to abolish private prisons and pressure states to “significantly reduce” the use of private contractors.

If fully implemented, these plans would be a boon to low-income Americans for whom even a brush with the criminal-justice system can result in unemployment and financial ruin. They would also bring the U.S. closer in line with other industrialized democracies. The American bail-bond industry’s dominance is an outlier on an international level; while some other countries use cash bail to a certain degree, only the Philippines has a comparable system. And no liberal democratic peer nation has anything resembling the system of plunder described in the Justice Department’s Ferguson report.

Another common theme is the intersection of mental illness and law enforcement. Biden says he would “fund initiatives to partner mental health and substance use disorder experts, social workers, and disability advocates with police departments,” so that these people get the help they need rather than being locked up (or worse, shot dead). Buttigieg’s plan, by comparison, aims to remove police from the equation as much as possible. He instead proposes investments in “community-based care [and] front-end social supports” that would “minimize the need for police officers to serve as de facto social workers and allow them to resume their primary role as guardians of public safety.”