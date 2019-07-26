Brazil Is a Bigger Threat Than Either Iran or China

Bolsonaro, who has been referred to as the “Trump of the Tropics” and been celebrated by The Wall Street Journal, is an extreme reactionary who longs for the days of the Brazilian junta. Posing a danger to a fragile democracy and human rights in Brazil cannot be overstated; he has also cheered Wall Street in his choice of economic adviser, Paulo Guedes, a Milton Friedman–tutored University of Chicago graduate. Guedes, it is believed, could help open the a resource-rich but economically protected developing economy to financialization, selling off public assets such as Petrobras, the state oil company, once they purge the company of the past government. Combining this with Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, who has called climate change “a plot by cultural Marxists” to stifle growth, and an agricultural minister who is the former head of the agribusiness lobby and intends to open up native land to farming, Bolsonaro’s regime is a direct threat to the Amazon rainforest.

The Amazon is the largest forested area in the world, one of the most biodiverse places on earth, and an enormous carbon sink for the atmosphere. Deforestation for agricultural purposes has been a concern for the last half-century, as an area the size of Texas has been slashed and burned. But what many policymakers may not be aware of is that if another fifth of the Amazon were to be destroyed for farmland or development, it could trigger something called a “dieback” where the forest would collapse in on itself, creating a carbon bomb released in the atmosphere. It would release the equivalent of 140 years of human activity.

Even the European Union, traditionally more enlightened than the U.S. in terms of incorporating climate change into policy, doesn’t seem to be taking this threat seriously. Last month, the European Union reached a trade deal with the South American trade bloc, Mercosur, that would open up European markets to Brazilian agribusiness. Under the deal, Brazil committed to environmental targets, echoing the previous administrations’ commitments to the Paris climate accord. But it is clear from both satellite data and governmental action that Bolsonaro is ignoring any environmental regulations. Not only should this revelation kill the trade deal ratification, it should caution policymakers that business as usual is no longer an option when dealing with Brazil.