The Woman Who Could Beat Boris Johnson

The Liberal Democrats had been consigned to the electoral ossuary as recently as last winter, limping along at around 8 percent in most opinion polls, and discussing bringing in a celebrity leader to raise the party’s profile. Then, erstwhile Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit negotiations resulted in an unpopular deal that she was unable to push through parliament on three separate attempts, once losing by a stunning 230 votes. The right wing of May’s party, the Conservatives, began pledging to take the country out of the EU without a departure deal, an action economists think could prove catastrophic for many in the country (including industries such as agriculture and finance, which rely on trade with Europe and employ millions).

Almost overnight, everything changed for the Lib Dems. They scored a massive success in the country’s local elections in May, then, later that month, won the second-highest number of votes and seats in the European Parliament elections, pushing Labour into third place and the Conservatives into fifth. Now, recent polling shows the Lib Dems in second place nationally, close behind the Conservatives. One poll, taken just after both Johnson’s and Swinson’s elections, found their parties essentially tied, with Labour struggling in third.

Still, the Liberal Democrats have just twelve representatives in the 650-seat House of Commons. Johnson’s Conservative Party has 311, and Labour has 247. But it’s the Lib Dems that are in the best position to capitalize on the turmoil of Brexit. The party has promised to keep Britain in the EU. Johnson would take the country out of the bloc without a withdrawal agreement if he cannot renegotiate the exit deal (EU representatives have said the agreement is not up for renegotiation) and the Labour Party has taken a position so milquetoast and vague that not even veteran political journalists pretend to know where the party stands.