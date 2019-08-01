Quentin Tarantino’s #MeToo Moment?

That story came to light at the same time Thurman disclosed that Tarantino had pressured her to do a dangerous car stunt that injured her badly. With respect to Weinstein, Tarantino has admitted that he “knew enough to do more than [he] did,” and that the information he received at the time “wasn’t secondhand.”

Tarantino’s professional association with an alleged serial sexual abuser has certain thematic resonances with his actual films. Despite his unparalleled ability to draw box office crowds to see something other than superhero movies, critics have accused Tarantino of only having three signature themes to unite his celebrated oeuvre: loud soundtracks filled with rare gems, a love of making actors say the n-word, and gratuitous depictions of violence against women.

This new movie, then, was always going to have to address those narratives if Tarantino wanted to have a future. It’s never easy to question his artistry, because it speaks for itself in movies like Jackie Brown, which rise above his poorer works to enter the pantheon of great twentieth-century art. Then again, Roman Polanski made very good movies, too, and he’s been beyond the pale for a while. The proof must be, as they say, in the pudding.