Who wrote women out of Civil War history?

In the second of her three chapters, McCurry turns her attention to the status of black women. Early in the war, when three fugitive male slaves showed up at the Union stronghold Fortress Monroe, Virginia, the commanding general, Benjamin Butler, effectively emancipated them by declaring them “contraband” of war. He put these men to work digging entrenchments, even though at the time there was no legal basis on which the Union general could free them. Still, he successfully argued that by holding these men, he was depriving the Confederates of the use of their labor; his argument became de facto government policy. But, as Butler worried, if he took the men who now began rushing to the fort, wasn’t he obliged morally to take the women and children? Sure, he was depriving the rebels of their workforce, but was there a legal argument for holding, protecting, or freeing women and children? It’s a crucial, intriguing question. The way the Union Army saw it, the black woman was neither a laborer nor a soldier; she was a burden.

Make no mistake, women are never outside of history; they act and change and suffer and subvert.

The question became even more critical as the war progressed. At least 500,000 refugees, probably more, flocked into Union lines throughout the areas under federal occupation. The situation rapidly developed into a humanitarian crisis, with many a Union commander worrying about what to do with thousands of people they termed “useless negroes.” And specifically what to do with all the homeless females and children rushing into the Union lines for protection?

To deal with the crisis, according to McCurry, the military reinvented the family as a moral and practical necessity, conferring on refugee women the “privileged identity” of wife; this had been Butler’s solution at Fortress Monroe, where the Reverend Lockwood, a relief agent, began to officiate at the marriages of former slaves (who had been deprived of the right to marry under slavery). An unmarried black woman refugee might easily be branded a vagrant or a prostitute. “Marriage, monogamy, and the Christian family were official Union policy,” McCurry notes. As a consequence, the formerly enslaved woman was relegated to a position of dependency, either on her husband or on the state; her very freedom “was unimaginable without marriage,” McCurry declares. From that point of view, these women were handed over from one master to another. It was a jury-rigged solution, undergirded by a paternalistic ideology. (Yet later in her book, McCurry does praise “the formation of free black families” as “the most successful part of the entire reconstruction process.”)

Though the status and fate of the formerly enslaved black woman are crucial to any study of the Civil War, it’s an area routinely ignored even by many recent historians. There are, however, a number of stories about the fate of the plantation mistress, the subject, more or less, of McCurry’s final chapter. She recounts the postwar hardships endured by a Georgia woman named Gertrude Thomas. Born a member of the slaveholding planter class, Thomas swiftly descended into poverty after the war. Crops were failing and land prices falling. Her husband neglected to find or adequately pay for labor, sank deeper into debt, and was soon sued by several local banks as well as grocers and merchants. All the while, she held tightly to her twisted view of privilege and of the presumed fealty her former slaves owed her.

To McCurry, who swerves away from what she calls meta-history here, the saga of Gertrude Thomas represents “a gendered history of defeat.” For Thomas’s response to her miserable situation was grief, outrage, and a preoccupation with the bodies of black women. Tacitly, Thomas begins to acknowledge that the men in her life had ceaselessly betrayed her, having sexually violated black women to father many of their children. But this leads her to decide that black women were immoral and simultaneously fear that interracial marriage might become acceptable. To this, add her confidence in white supremacy, the better to reassert, or maintain, white power in the face of a new, racially diverse social order. Thomas shared her husband’s hatred of Reconstruction, and she largely endorsed such terrorist tactics as violence and murder to prevent black men and white Republicans from going to the polls.

At the same time, she understood why black men wanted to vote. Denied political rights herself, Thomas appreciated the importance of the vote: “If the women of the North once secured to me the right to vote whilst it might be ‘an honor thrust upon me,’” she confided to her diary, “I should think twice before I voted to have it taken from me.” And thus as she grew older, she became a suffragist and a liberal (to a degree) as well as an old-timey Confederate.

Thomas’s late-life crusades on behalf of voting rights for white women as well as public education for all may be representative—or not. For as McCurry unequivocally reminds us, we need to know much more about the role of white Southern women, whether in maintaining white supremacy or in the fight for justice right after the Civil War. Without learning more about the lives of all these women, black and white, during the war and after, we cannot fathom history, macro or micro. Make no mistake, women are never outside of history; they act and change and suffer and subvert. Their presence isn’t odd. What’s odd is that we’ve failed to see them so long. Time has come, then, not just to remove statues but to place women atop some warhorse, where for better or worse they’ve always been.