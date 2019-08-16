Who wrote women out of Civil War history?

Of course, such spies as Rose Greenhow were more notorious. A prominent Washington hostess before the war, she headed an espionage ring in the capital once the fighting started; she warned General Beauregard before Bull Run of Union General McDowell’s intentions, which helped in no small measure to ensure a Confederate victory. Imprisoned for a year, in the spring of 1862 she was deported to Richmond, where Jefferson Davis soon packed her off to England and France in order to raise money for the Confederacy. On her way home, the blockade runner she traveled on ran aground; she then convinced several men to row her to shore near Wilmington, North Carolina, but she drowned; the boat capsized, and it was said the gold sovereigns she was carrying back to Davis had weighed her down.



Then there were the women, enslaved and free, who offered covert or open resistance in the form of guerrilla warfare. Mary Surratt ran the boardinghouse where John Wilkes Booth met with the other Lincoln assassination conspirators. Accused of being one of them, she was the first woman ever to be executed by the federal government, a dubious honor. When asked about clemency, President Andrew Johnson said that there hadn’t been enough women hanged in this war.

Although Stephanie McCurry, the R. Gordon Hoxie Professor of History at Columbia University, does not round up these stories in her tightly focused book, Women’s War: Fighting and Surviving the American Civil War, she does convincingly and repeatedly stress that “women are never just witness to war.” Again: “if we think of the history of war as the history of human beings in war,” she declares, “then we will need the version with the women still in it.” Indeed, as she argues, women don’t just watch history from the sidelines; they make it, they act in it, they are very much part of it. To see women as innocent wallflowers in need of protection could prove a deadly mistake when women were serving as smugglers, scouts, decoys, insurgents, and combatants; ignore them at your peril. In fact, by the end of the war almost 200 women were tried by military commissions for breaking the law, and around St. Louis alone at least 360 women were arrested. Clearly this was just a fraction of women directly involved in the war.