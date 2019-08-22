Rudyard Kipling, American Imperialist

The Brattleboro idyll didn’t last for long. Early in 1895, the Kiplings spent six weeks in Washington, D.C., where they befriended a number of prominent political figures, including the rising Republican star Theodore Roosevelt, whom Kipling “liked … from the first.” But later that year, Kipling was incensed by a diplomatic struggle over the border between British Guiana and the American-backed Venezuela, which his new friends threatened to blow into war. Closer to home, he got into a public fight in 1896 with Carrie’s alcoholic brother Beatty, which spilled embarrassingly into the courts. The brouhaha ruined Kipling’s sense of peace. On the eve of a court hearing on the matter, Kipling suddenly decided to pack up and leave for England. “It is hard to go from where one has raised one’s kids and builded a wall and digged a well and planted a tree,” he wrote; “the hardest thing I had ever had to do.”

It would be three years before the family returned to the United States for another go. On the voyage out, the Kipling children—his second daughter, Elsie, was born in 1896, followed by a son, John, the next year—caught bad colds, and soon both Rudyard and Josephine were seriously ill with pneumonia. Kipling turned the corner, as Josephine got suddenly worse. She died in New York, aged six. Kipling could scarcely express his grief. “My little Maid loved [America] dearly (she was almost entirely American in her ways of thinking and looking at things),” he wrote, months later. “I don’t think it likely that I shall ever come back to America.” And he never did.

If delivers a terrific reminder of (or introduction to, as the case may be) Kipling’s exuberant literary gifts. “I believed that he knew more than any person I had met before,” Twain enthused; while Henry James marveled at “his precocity and various endowments.” Few English authors have ever managed to be as accomplished in poetry as in prose. T.S. Eliot, introducing a posthumous collection of Kipling’s verse, suggested that Kipling be judged “not separately as a poet and as a writer of prose fiction”—the way Thomas Hardy might be—“but as the inventor of a mixed form.”

His writing conveys an extraordinary ear for accent, rhythm, and idiolect. Benfey notes one tiny but telling example: In his poem “Buddha of Kamakura,” Kipling placed the stress correctly on the second syllable of “Kamakura” rather than the third, as most English-speakers would. The orality of Kipling’s writing must be one reason why his children’s literature endures particularly well: He knew how to write to be read aloud. Paradoxically, Kipling’s skill at capturing specific voices may also account for why some of his work doesn’t resonate so well a hundred years later, as speech habits change faster than written ones. (Particularly jarring is his use of “thee” and “thou” to capture his Hindustani-speaking Indian characters’ use of familiar personal pronouns.)

If the ballad was the genre in which Kipling triumphantly manipulated poetic voice, the short story was where he discovered the widest room for maneuver in prose. Though best remembered for animal stories, Kipling also flirted extensively in his fiction (and sometimes personal practice) with spiritualism and the paranormal. “The Finest Story in the World” introduces a character who channels stories from his past lives, which the narrator frantically transcribes in hopes of proving that reincarnation is true. In “An Error in the Fourth Dimension,” Kipling opens up the possibility of another realm accessed through drugs and hallucinations, informed by his own occasional use of opium. Kipling’s exploration of these mystical frontiers—between life and afterlife, physical and psychic—offers an intriguing counterpart to his better-known preoccupations with the boundaries between East and West, wilderness and civilization.

Kipling became, in the marvelously succinct judgment of George Orwell, “a jingo imperialist … morally insensitive and aesthetically disgusting.”

Benfey strolls through Kipling’s American years with the sensibility of a flaneur, pausing here over particular points of interest, turning back there for another look. The approach delivers memorable insights. He convincingly reads Kim as an Indian Huckleberry Finn, noting that both books feature boyish heroes who navigate a “river of life” (Kim’s Grand Trunk Road standing in for Huck’s Mississippi) “in shape-changing disguises, ‘passing’ … for what they are not.” Benfey also teases out the motif of Noah’s Ark in Kipling’s work, from its appearance as a device in his fiction, to the arklike design of Naulakha, to a cipher with which he signed his drawings, of an ark nested inside a capital letter “A”: “Ark + A, to be pronounced ‘RK.’” (Kipling elegantly illustrated Just So Stories himself, showcasing a family talent: His father, Lockwood, was an accomplished artist and educator at art schools in Bombay and Lahore; two aunts married celebrated painters.)

A discussion of Kipling’s friendship with Theodore Roosevelt, which was forged over visits to the Washington Zoo, contrasts Roosevelt’s admiration for the grizzly bear with Kipling’s for the North American beaver. “One might discern in the two friends’ diverging views two contrasting notions of empire,” Benfey observes: Kipling’s of an unassuming British Empire hard at work building things; Roosevelt’s of a charismatic, roaring American astride its turf.

But too often Benfey lets go of the bright ideas that bob through If like a fistful of balloons and allows them to float away. Benfey is quite right that Kipling “offers little of the pat solutions, the ringing advice that he is often reputed to supply”; indeed, “If–” itself ends with terrible anticlimax, when all the air energetically pumped into the earlier verses leaks out in the flatulent final phrase “you’ll be a Man, my son!” If concludes with an unsatisfying epilogue on citations of Kipling during the Vietnam War, which feels both too little (in terms of what it says about Kipling) and too late (leaping straight from the 1910s into the 1970s).

“A tantalizing sense of ‘what if’ hangs over Kipling’s American years,” Benfey writes. What if … what? He appears to mean what if Kipling had spent the rest of his life in the United States—but If doesn’t go far enough toward an answer. At least one biographical consequence might have followed: Had Kipling remained in the United States, his son, John, would not have gone off to fight in the trenches in 1915 (before the United States entered the war) and would not have been killed in his first battle. John’s death devastated Kipling, and his own health markedly declined. After the incredible output of the 1890s and early 1900s, the most significant works of Kipling’s later years (he died in 1936) were the epitaphs he wrote for the Imperial War Graves Commission.

As it was, after moving away from the United States, the Kipling family began wintering in South Africa, where Kipling became close friends with men who championed an aggressive British expansionism, Alfred Milner and Cecil Rhodes. (Kipling later said that “If–” was based on the character of Leander Starr Jameson, a henchman of Rhodes.) He developed “strident, and increasingly repellent” political views, becoming a staunch Conservative and champion of white imperial federation, and an equally fervent enemy of Irish and Indian nationalism. He became, in the marvelously succinct judgment of George Orwell, “a jingo imperialist … morally insensitive and aesthetically disgusting.”

What If makes clear, however, is that Kipling’s offensive politics must be understood as a product of American influence as much as British. Kipling knew Roosevelt before he knew Rhodes, and he recognized that what he could bring to his American friends was “an appropriate language for imperial ambition.” That’s why his notorious call to “take up the White Man’s Burden” was addressed to the United States on the conquest of the Philippines. An anxiety, in turn, about what surging American ambition might mean for the British Empire comes through in the doomsdayish evocations of “Recessional”: “Far-called our navies melt away; / On dune and headland sinks the fire: / Lo, all our pomp of yesterday / Is one with Nineveh and Tyre!”

So where does If leave us with respect to the question of how to read Kipling today? As media coverage of the University of Manchester episode showed, serious discussions about the legacies of empire can devolve into caricatured battles between “racists” and “snowflakes.” Anchoring Kipling in American history and literature shows how much more extensive and complicated the legacies of empire actually are. Maybe the Manchester students left “If–” just where it should be: blurred but still visible behind Angelou’s verses, a shadow in the whitewash.