Shock Corridor

But the function of KTU is not so much to heal as to serve as a Potemkin Village. If conditions within KTU are far from sunny, things are far worse for other detainees held within the Krome mental health complex. To begin with, there is the psychiatric ward in Krome’s main building. Even FOMDD and other advocates know little about the ward or its operations, and Krome has denied outside investigators any access to it. Based on descriptions I heard from KTU detainees and advocates, it sounds like the dystopian mental ward in Ken Kesey’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, where mentally ill detainees are medicated with powerful psychotropic drugs that reduce them to something resembling zombies. A Somali detainee I’ll call Abshir (the Krome detainees I spoke to didn’t want their names used, due to ongoing legal issues around their deportation status, so I’m giving them aliases throughout) told me that he once needed medication in the middle of the night and was taken to the psychiatric ward to receive it. There he found the ward lit up like a Christmas tree—but all the detainees housed in the ward were so highly medicated, Abshir said, that they continued sleeping in near-comatose states.

Then there is Larkin Community Hospital, where Krome routinely ships off detainees suffering from conditions it deems too acute or bothersome to deal with directly. Larkin is known to some within Florida’s mental health care community as a subpar institution. (A spokesperson for the hospital did not return a request seeking comment.) I asked Abshir how bad Larkin is. He’d never been to Larkin but had talked to several detainees who had. He replied that he hoped never to find out, with a twisted smile that suggested fear.

Krome also houses a padded cell for detainees on suicide watch. A released detainee, who spoke to me by phone, told me about the cell. “They put me on medications and put me in that isolation room and I went through hell,” said the former detainee, who understandably declined to be named even by pseudonym. The U.S. government makes immigrants play “Double Jeopardy,” he noted: He received a sentence of three years’ probation on a nonviolent, drug-related charge. ICE then immediately detained him, and he ended up in the immigration-industrial complex, almost entirely at Krome but with a brief stop at a county jail, for “three years, one week, and a couple of hours.”