Right Brain

I took the pills for three weeks altogether, alternating brands, and the average result was comparable to an espresso, with a little more sustain. (The common ingredient L-theanine, found in green tea, works synergistically with caffeine.) My sentences didn’t become smoother, but against baseline changes in fatigue and motivation, the pills sometimes seemed to freshen and brighten whatever question was at hand. This might have been placebo, and gauged against the rush of an energy drink or a venti-size cup of Starbucks coffee, the effects were wanting. Apart from Dawn to Dusk, the formulas avoid triggering either the jitters or the crash of caffeine by dispensing with the kick as well.

Taking Dawn to Dusk will make you computerlike, complete with “gears” and an internal clock—a dehumanization that is offered as a release, not a threat. In the fantasy propagated by these products, people don’t resist being deformed by work, they embrace it.



The muted effects are not diminishing demand. Market analysts predict nearly 20 percent annual growth in “brain health” supplements between now and 2024, the result in part of a general hunger for stimulation. The average American adult’s caffeine consumption in 1999 was 120 mg per day; by 2017, it had increased to 190 mg per day. The University of New Hampshire found that since 1995, Starbucks alone has created a 700 percent increase in American coffee consumption. Monster Beverage, the company that makes Monster energy drinks, has been described by Business Insider as “this century’s best-performing U.S. stock.” It has returned an unparalleled 60,000 percent since its initial public offering in 2003 and has a higher average share price than Coca-Cola. The demand for uppers extends internationally, and to more potent pharmaceutical enhancers like amphetamines and antinarcoleptics. The narcolepsy medication modafinil is among the most common medications in the United States to be consumed off-label.

Where pharmaceutical-grade amphetamines can be manufactured or bought with relative ease, they’ve also surged in popularity. In Southeast Asia, an amphetamine called “ya ba” has found widespread use, and for a long time was favored professionally rather than recreationally, taken by the precariat—day laborers, taxi drivers, sex workers, cleaners—to help them work harder and earn more money. Its name, which means “crazy drug” in Thai, is a corruption of “ya ma,” or “horse drug”; the compound was originally given to workhorses carrying heavy loads. In the globalized economy, people are treating their own bodies as the beasts of burden to be spurred on.