The Subtle Politics of Graphic Design

When Joe Biden, for instance, released his campaign logo in April, Twitter users compared the “E” in “Joe” to a squiggle of Aquafresh toothpaste; some quipped that the “E” was grabbing the “O” without its consent. (A number of photos showing Biden embracing women had been circulating in the press.) But these design choices have deeper meaning: Biden picked a geometric typeface almost identical to the one Hillary Clinton used during her campaign, and the three red bands in the “E” resemble a discount version of the horizon motif in the Obama “O.” It’s a logo meant to convey continuity, as though his administration really would be Barack Obama’s third term.

Biden has plenty of company in this respect; John Delaney’s branding goes even further in riffing on the Obama “O” (though, with two beams of light streaming out of the “D” in Delaney, it ends up looking more like an advertisement for Lasik eye surgery). But a handful of candidates are explicitly rejecting this aesthetic—going further back in the design lexicon to a past before Silicon Valley took over our cultural and aesthetic consciousness. Bernie Sanders was already mining the midcentury for visual cues in 2016. His campaign signs were, and still are, written in Jubilat, a weighty font that couldn’t be further from the sleek typefaces of Silicon Valley tech firms. Kamala Harris’s campaign logo recalls the 1972 branding from Shirley Chisholm’s campaign, which itself borrowed from the protest signs of the civil rights movement.

Amy Klobuchar’s heavy serif calls to mind the groovy aesthetic of Harold Hughes’s unsuccessful 1972 presidential campaign. And in a nod to the New Deal era, Elizabeth Warren chose a condensed deco-esque typeface and American Standard mint-green accents that pay homage to the design language of the 1930s. It’s telling that these are some of the candidates who have spoken out most sharply against Big Tech’s pernicious influence on our elections and economy.