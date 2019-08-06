Jihadi John, Domestic Terrorist

The viewer ends up with a very informed sense of exactly why ISIS rose in the region, how Emwazi became so committed to their cause, and the significant culpability of the U.K. and U.S. authorities in engineering the whole situation. The “Jihadi John” epithet starts to sound more and more fitting, as we realize just how important Emwazi’s Englishness is to his story, how much we must remember the role of Western authorities whenever we hear the very word jihad.

Unexpected mass murder has become one of the defining forms of violent conflict in our time, but the word “terrorism” remains almost impossible to define. There is no international consensus on what is or is not terrorism, in part because circumstances tend to dictate the legitimacy of political violence and who gets to use it. For example, your political views probably inform your position on whether the Palestinians who attack Israel are terrorists. As the scholar Sami Zeidan once pointed out, the U.S. categorized Osama bin Laden as a freedom fighter when he was the enemy of the Soviet Union. When his target changed, so did his designation.

So “terrorism” can be applied to all kinds of political agendas, but has traditionally not been seen as having an inherent political agenda of its own. It is a tactic or weapon designed to provoke an emotional response—to terrify. Long after Emwazi was killed by a drone strike, his frightening legacy and the “Jihadi John” nickname endure in immortal infamy, but his actual aims are not as memorable.

It would now be difficult to deny that the mass shooters we used to call “lone wolf” murderers are using terrorist tactics that resemble those of Islamist extremists. But these two groups share something else, too: a kind of nihilist politics that lies at the bottom of the goals they have stated either in manifestos or in grainy videos. It is a politics that has now firmly taken root in the Western world, and is carrying out an assault on liberalism and the established order.

The blankness of that nihilism, its resistance to understanding, is precisely what makes such violence so frightening. The most “effective” uses of terror are those that seem empty of meaning. As the scholar Saul Newman has observed, nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the September 11, 2001 attacks, which meant that its immediate effect “was pure terror, as we were confronted with a violence characterized by its very meaninglessness and absence of content—a violence without purpose or goal.”

So we may fairly call Jihadi John or the El Paso shooter a “domestic” terrorist, but in another sense the sobriquet doesn’t quite work, because we are not dealing with the type of violence that has two sides. When Mohammed Emwazi put a knife to the throat of an English hostage, speaking in an English accent, we saw a species of violent political act that has since spread throughout the disaffected regions of our own culture—specifically the alienated young men whom Emwazi so resembled when he was a schoolboy in London.

We do not yet have sufficient language to describe such men, in law, in journalism, or in politics. We need a new terminology that accurately describes the stateless realm where Mohammed Emwazi and Patrick Crusius (and Dylann Roof and a hundred others) reside. Words like “domestic” and “foreign” are incommensurate with the way terrorism works now. There is no us versus them—only us.