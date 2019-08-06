Jihadi John, Domestic Terrorist

The overall effect of these interrogations, Jihadi John shows, was to build up Emwazi’s street cred among the radical circles he was joining while alienating him from the government that was supposed to represent him. British authorities ruined two of his romantic relationships in a row, director Anthony Wonke shows, by getting in touch with Emwazi’s fiancés to alert them of his associations with extremists. One after another, his partners’ families called off their engagements—seemingly ruining his chances for a more quotidian kind of happiness.



The viewer ends up with a very informed sense of exactly why ISIS rose in the region, how Emwazi became so committed to their cause, and the significant culpability of the U.K. and U.S. authorities in engineering the whole situation. The “Jihadi John” epithet starts to sound more and more fitting, as we realize just how important Emwazi’s Englishness is to his story, how much we must remember the role of Western authorities whenever we hear the very word jihad.

Unexpected mass murder has become one of the defining forms of violent conflict in our time, but the word “terrorism” remains almost impossible to define. There is no international consensus on what is or is not terrorism, in part because circumstances tend to dictate the legitimacy of political violence and who gets to use it. For example, your political views probably inform your position on whether the Palestinians who attack Israel are terrorists. As the scholar Sami Zeidan once pointed out, the U.S. categorized Osama bin Laden as a freedom fighter when he was the enemy of the Soviet Union. When his target changed, so did his designation.