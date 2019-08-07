Remembering Toni Morrison

Morrison’s death showed the ways in which American culture has changed. Like Faulkner, her influence and perhaps her only true rival in twentieth-century American letters, she wrote primarily of the long fallout from this country’s original sin of slavery—except, as a black woman, she did it from the opposite perspective. It is precisely this perspective that, from our vantage point in the year 2019, makes her work more sweepingly American than any other. We asked four writers to describe the various facets of one of the greatest of American novelists.

—Ryu Spaeth

A world-expanding novelist

When I was a teenager reading The Bluest Eye, I remember the novel pushing me to interrogate so much of what I had internalized from this country—about my own self-worth, about what sort of life was possible for a black child born in the South. Things were different then. The project of suppressing the story of racism in this country—and replacing it with ahistorical narratives that obscured the truth—was more entrenched than it is now. I did not have the language to name what I was seeing, how I was feeling. I was trapped in a paralysis of confusion. Morrison gave me, and so many others, that language. She was among the first to arm me with the ability to understand that so much of what this country had taught me about myself, what it had taught me about my people, was a lie.