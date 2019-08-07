Remembering Toni Morrison

A formidable essayist

It wasn’t any of Toni Morrison’s acclaimed novels that served as my introduction to her work, though I knew eventually I would need to read them if I was at all serious about calling myself a writer. Even so, it took me an embarrassingly long time to read Beloved. I started with Song of Solomon, then followed it up with The Bluest Eye, Tar Baby, and Sula, all within the span of a few years.

But before I got to any of that, my freshman English professor assigned us her essay “A Slow Walk of Trees (as Grandmother Would Say), Hopeless (as Grandfather Would Say),” which first appeared in The New York Times Magazine in 1976. It remains one of my favorite essays, and stands as evidence that Toni Morrison was—I know, in my head, she is no longer with us, but I had to pause before writing “was”—not just America’s greatest novelist, but one of its foremost essayists, cultural critics, social philosophers, and political analysts. She captured the American condition better than most anyone who has tried, because she wrote to and cared for the people subject to the worst of this country’s impulses. She was not devoting time “speaking truth to power” so much as she was writing to remind black people that we could stand in our own.

There is a piece of that essay I carry with me, which has been the basis for the questions I ask in my work, where Morrison writes: “There is repetition of the grotesque in our history. And there is the miraculous walk of trees. The question is whether our walk is progress or merely movement.” I continue to wrestle with the paradox of the first two sentences, while the last is where I find the most tension in being a critic today. It’s difficult to discern progress from mere movement when the latter is celebrated as though it is revolution.

Wherever I come down, I know I am only ever working with the tools that Toni Morrison provided to make such a decision. The force of her intellect and talent quickened the pace of the trees.

—Mychal Denzel Smith

A profound influence on history

Toni Morrison revolutionized American letters. As a writer of fiction, she crafted language with plot with society with history in a totally original fashion to illuminate the possibilities of literary imagination. As a social critic, she crossed some of those same boundaries to liberate race and sex to show us how to read the structures of meaning within which we cannot help thinking. And as a figure within American literature, she engaged the fundamental structures of discourse as both artist and mentor. Now Toni Morrison belongs to American history, a history she influenced profoundly. For all she has done and all she represents, we owe her a very great debt.

—Nell Irvin Painter

[Read Nell Irvin Painter’s 2017 essay “Toni Morrison’s Radical Vision of Otherness” here.]

A brilliant scholar, too

Morrison is rightly famous for her novels, but her contributions to academia are relatively overlooked. Her book Playing in the Dark: Whiteness and the Literary Imagination (1992) is perhaps the foundational text for modern whiteness studies—the interdisciplinary academic field whose scholars study the way white people engage with and deploy their racial identity to shape the world around them.



“I was interested,” Morrison writes in the book’s preface, “as I had been for a long time, in the way black people ignite critical moments of discovery or change or emphasis in literature not written by them. In fact I had started, casually like a game, keeping a file of such instances.” This kind of approach, fusing literary criticism with social science, is classic academic-Morrison: Her methods are exacting and precise, but her drive comes from an authentic love of ideas.

And what ideas they are. In Playing in the Dark, Morrison focuses on American literature of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, to consider the effect of race on the nation’s imagination. Is race a metaphor? A social phenomenon? The catalyst for American literary individualism? It’s a heavy lift, but Morrison writes that she wanted to “draw a map, so to speak, of a critical geography and use that map to open as much space for discovery, intellectual adventure, and close exploration as did the original charting of the New World—without the mandate for conquest.”

She makes scholarship sound like play, while articulating tough problems in intellectual history in a generous, collaborative tone. And that word from her preface, “ignite”: It works like an invitation to the reader, a little suggestion that you, too, could burn with Morrison’s fire.

—Josephine Livingstone

