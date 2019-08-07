These demands were understandable. Amid such tragedy, there is always a desire for cathartic action, for a reparatory response commensurate with the degree of the injury. Even people who typically mistrust the violent deputies of state power fantasize that the state might, for once, deploy them for the purpose of righting a catastrophic wrong. Moreover, America is a philosophically retributivist society. The worst deeds must be met with the worst punishments, and the worst word we have for an act of violence—the deed for which the worst punishments are reserved—is “terrorism.”

But there is a contradiction at the heart of this call for more counterterrorism. If you believe, as I do, that America under-polices white racist violence for endemic reasons—namely the association of whiteness and innocence in the American imagination, the white supremacist sympathies of U.S. law enforcement, and the white supremacist foundations of the republic itself—it is both incoherent and wrong-headed to advocate further empowering the security state to combat white terrorism.

American policing is a project in many ways synonymous with a project of racial control. Demanding that same apparatus abandon its raison d’être in favor of combatting its own authorizing ideologies is nonsensical. In short, white supremacist police cannot be expected to police white supremacy. But more importantly, there has never been an expansion of the investigatory or punitive power of the American security state which has redounded to the benefit of racial and religious minorities. Quite the opposite. The more powerful law enforcement becomes, the easier it is, as a legal and statutory matter, for investigators to peer into the lives of marginalized people, the more severe the punishments meted for their perceived crimes, and the more abuses they will suffer at the hands of law enforcement. There is no reason to believe that the expansion of the powers of the FBI to investigate and charge domestic terror cases would be used only or primarily to target white terrorists.

