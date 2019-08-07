American policing is a project in many ways synonymous with a project of racial control. Demanding that same apparatus abandon its raison d’être in favor of combatting its own authorizing ideologies is nonsensical. In short, white supremacist police cannot be expected to police white supremacy. But more important, there has never been an expansion of the investigatory or punitive power of the American security state which has redounded to the benefit of racial and religion minorities. Quite the opposite. The more powerful law enforcement becomes, the easier it is, as a legal and statutory matter, for investigators to peer into the lives of marginalized people, the more severe the punishments meted for their perceived crimes, and the more abuses they will suffer at the hands of law enforcement. There is no reason to believe that the expansion of the powers of the FBI to investigate and charge domestic terror cases would be used only or primarily to target white terrorists.



From the perspective of justice, there are two distinct, albeit related problems with the discourse and legal architecture of “counterterrorism.” The first is that the term “terrorist” is prejudicially applied (until recently) almost exclusively to designate violence committed by racial and religious minorities. It is from this blatant disparity that the demand to “call him a terrorist!” arises. But the second problem is that our government preemptively detains, surveils, and extra-judicially murders those people we call “terrorists.” The term authorizes a state of legal exception—an alternative juridical landscape in which the normal rules of investigative and punitive procedure need not apply.

“Terrorism” was invoked in the wake of the 9/11 attacks so the state could ignore the constitutional rights of Muslims at home and the human rights of Muslims abroad, to invent (from whole cloth) a new national security paradigm, and to engage in a globe-spanning ritual act of vengeance against the people our government held responsible for that awful day. This new security apparatus was not designed to combat white domestic terrorism. There is no set of knobs within the Department of Homeland Security, one labeled “Islamic terror” and the other “white nationalism,” which can be adjusted—turn one up, the other down—to fit the needs of the moment. There’s only one knob, and when it gets turned up, the freedom of minorities tends to be curtailed.

Finally, the FBI already has extraordinary resources to investigate and prosecute white supremacist violence. As civil liberties expert Kade Crockford has observed,the DOJ in 2008 granted itself extraordinary latitude to investigate pretty much anyone for any reason at all—including first amendment activity, so long as protected speech is not the “sole” basis for initiating an assessment. That the FBI underutilizes this extreme discretion to target white supremacists is not a matter of permission but a matter of priority and emphasis.

Former Department of Justice officials, the FBI Agents Association, and various members of Congress have called recently for a new law to make “domestic terrorism” a federal crime. As it is, domestic terrorism has a definition under federal law—violence or threats intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population—but is not associated with any specific sanctions. Instead, domestic terrorists are charged with other existing crimes, such as murder, conspiracy, and hate crimes. FBI policy instructs agents to open a parallel “domestic terrorism” inquiry whenever a hate crime suspect “has a nexus to any type of white supremacist extremist group.” However, the FBI’s tendency is to let state and local law enforcement take the lead on investigating and prosecuting hate crimes. The trouble is, many states have no hate crime laws on the books. Only 10 percent of state and local law enforcement agencies report any hate crime prosecutions. The effect of the DOJ’s federalist hate crime policy, the Brennan Center’s Michael German has found, is an “enormous gap between the number of crimes that victims are reporting and those that receive law enforcement attention.”