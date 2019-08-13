Native American Imposters Keep Corrupting the “Redskins” Debate

In May 2016, the Post released its own poll, following years of debate over the team’s name. It found 9 out of 10 Native Americans were not offended—a result which effectively killed the renaming discussion among non-Natives, and earned the Post vituperative criticism on the left and from Indigenous communities. Vargas, as she wrote in her Friday column, was surprised at the poll’s findings then, and surprised again now to find 68 percent of the new poll’s respondents, offered a list of emotions that might describe their reaction to the name, did not choose negative ones.

The latest poll was conducted by the polling firm Wolvereye, whose CEO, Ryan Baum, reportedly reached out to Vargas to share their findings. Wolvereye appears to be a relatively new company—its Facebook page was created in 2017, and, as of Monday evening, the sole post on its website was a brief summation of the R-word poll, with a link to the Post article that so quickly deemed its work passable. The company hangs its hat on its ability to “Identify the emotional DNA structure of...” things like “brands” and “categories” and “experiences.”

Given the criticism the Post faced following its 2016 poll, non-Native readers may have been unsurprised to peruse this update apparently ratifying the paper’s initial findings. For those familiar with Indigenous issues, however, there’s a glaring problem with the latest study—the same problem the Post’s own poll had. The respondents in both polls were drawn from the vast pool of Americans who “self-identify” as Native Americans, like my new drinking buddy. Additionally, and just as problematically, Wolvereye did not make its full methodology available to the Post or its readers—unlike the original Post poll, which acknowledged, albeit not very prominently, that only 36 percent of interviewees said they were actually enrolled in a tribe.



The presence of either of these facts should serve as an immediate red flag. Instead, neither of those massive inadequacies were deemed vital information—the revelation that poll participants were allowed to self-identify as Native in the latest poll and the 2016 one did not appear until the twenty-fifth and twenty-sixth paragraphs, respectively.

The issue of non-tribe members claiming identity has troubled the Native community for decades. Dealing with everyday conversations like the one I encountered on Friday and reading columns like the one the Post published is insulting and tiring, yes. But more so, as Americans at large are (extremely slowly) figuring out, this national pastime—of non-Natives claiming what is most certainly not theirs—is also supremely harmful in a financial sense to the nearly 600 sovereign nations and hundred-plus state-recognized tribes that have survived and thrived post-colonization.