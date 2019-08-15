Is Cy Vance the Next Invincible New York Democrat to Lose?

Before Epstein, Vance’s most high-profile controversy came as the #MeToo movement was picking up momentum. In 2017, it was revealed that Vance had passed on prosecuting movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault two years earlier. This was despite the D.A. having ample evidence, including an undercover recording made by one of Weinstein’s alleged victims, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, under the supervision of the NYPD Special Victims Division.

Vance’s office instead turned their investigators on Gutierrez. In a jaw-dropping New York magazine story, a retired NYPD sergeant, one of the few in the department with knowledge of this investigation, recalled that Vance’s investigators interrogated Gutierrez’s roommates. According to the sergeant, the investigators demanded to know if Weinstein’s accuser was a “prostitute” or a “stripper,” or if she brought home a lot of men. (A senior adviser to Vance told New York that Vance’s investigators never interviewed the roommates.)

There was another unseemly turn in Vance’s handling of this case: David Boies, Weinstein’s lawyer since 2005, donated $10,000 to the Vance campaign soon after Vance dropped his investigation. Boies was a major donor to Vance, and co-chaired a fundraiser for him in 2008. All told, as of 2017, Vance’s campaign had received donations totaling $182,000 from Boies, his son, and his partners. (Vance’s communications director told the International Business Times that Boies was not representing Weinstein during the 2015 investigation.) Vance also received a $26,000 donation from a former Manhattan prosecutor who joined Weinstein’s defense team: the SVU inspiration, Linda Fairstein.

Vance led the eventual prosecution of Weinstein in 2018, but his earlier deference left a mark on the D.A.’s record. “The Weinstein case could be the last straw for Cy Vance, the typically cop-friendly New York Post editorial board warned at the time. A loss in the Weinstein case, said a 2018 New York Times story, “could seal his political fate, especially among his liberal base in Manhattan.”

Just as significantly, the Weinstein arrest highlighted the two-tiered legal system in Cy Vance’s New York. Weinstein was permitted to turn himself in, with bail negotiated in advance. “While other New Yorkers sometimes go to jail merely because they do not have access to an ATM in the courthouse,” City and State noted, “Weinstein had a cashier’s check at the ready.”

That’s one reason why you won’t find any of the Trump clan seated in the worn wooden benches of Manhattan criminal court any time soon. Back in 2012, Manhattan prosecutors were preparing to charge two of the president’s children, Ivanka and Don, Jr., over allegedly misrepresenting the value of Trump properties to prospective buyers. But before that could happen—as a ProPublica and WNYC investigation later revealed—a longtime Trump lawyer met with Vance’s office. That lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, was also one of Vance’s largest campaign contributors.

Vance said he returned the Kasowitz donations when they agreed to the meet, but three months after the meeting, Vance “overruled his own prosecutors” and told them to drop the Trump case. Another few months passed, and Kasowitz raised money for and made new donations to the Vance campaign totaling more than $50,000. (Vance has said he returned that money, too.)

Kasowitz was Donald Trump, Sr.’s longtime personal lawyer. Trump brought him in after he became frustrated that the case was dragging on too long. Very few of the families in the city’s criminal courts, caring as they are, can pull that off when it’s their children who face charges. They don’t have an attorney like Kasowitz, who can bring in $9,000 with a “Republicans for Cy Vance” breakfast, and then top that off with $32,000 of their own.

Progressive prosecutor candidates now routinely tell voters about crimes for which they won’t pursue charges—like fare evasion, sex work, or drug possession—and this is an essential reform on the way to decarceration. Vance has a litany of non-prosecutions, too—it just happens to include some powerful people who could help Vance. But now that Vance’s own power is on the line, New Yorkers have a choice. Going harder at those with influence is essential, but there’s a potential for something more, too. Perhaps everyone who faces the considerable might of the Manhattan D.A. could be treated with the deference seemingly reserved for prominent figures with deep pockets. Or maybe fewer people should be subject to that might at all.