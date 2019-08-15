The Danger of a Domestic Terrorism Law

The distinction may seem semantic, but words matter. Terrorism is an innately political category of crimes. Formally applying the term to some perpetrators but not others risks signaling that some forms of political violence are less serious than others. Supporters of a domestic-terrorism statute say it would fix that. “For too long we have allowed those who commit heinous acts of domestic terrorism to be charged with related crimes that don’t portray the full scope of their hateful actions,” McSally said in a statement. “That stops with my bill.”

McSally’s seven-page bill would add the crime of domestic terrorism to federal law for the first time. It covers a range of standard criminal offenses if they are committed “with the intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or influence, affect, or retaliate against the policy or conduct of a government.” Committing manslaughter or kidnapping under those terms could bring a life sentence; a person convicted of murder under the statute could face the death penalty. The statute also applies if a defendant conspires to commit one of the acts or makes an attempt to do so.

Murder and kidnapping are relatively easy to define. Other parts of the proposed statute, however, are troublingly vague. One provision allows federal prosecutors to bring charges if a defendant “creates a substantial risk of serious bodily injury to any other person by intentionally destroying or damaging any structure, conveyance, or other real or personal property.” Note that a person does not have to actually cause serious bodily injury to face charges. They merely have to create the possibility of it by damaging property for political reasons. The offense carries up to a 15-year sentence.

It’s not hard to imagine the government using these tools against Americans who take part in large-scale protests or who carry out acts of civil disobedience. Federal prosecutors spent a year and a half pursuing riot-related charges against a few dozen protesters who smashed windows and damaged cars during President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Justice Department also brought charges against Native American activists who protested the Dakota Access pipeline in Standing Rock, North Dakota, in 2016, alleging they started fires and built illegal roadblocks. The extreme sentences attached to the crimes would give prosecutors significant leverage over defendants to strike a plea deal even if they believe the case is unjust.

History also gives pause. The federal government has a mixed record at best when it comes to defining what constitutes domestic terrorism. The Hoover-era FBI’s campaign to harass civil rights activists and infiltrate antiwar groups in the 1950s and 1960s is still within living memory. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the FBI described ecoterrorism as the “number one domestic terrorism threat” and faced criticism from its inspector general in 2010 for inappropriately monitoring nonviolent groups like Greenpeace and PETA. More recently, the Bureau responded to the Black Lives Matter movement’s rise by warning about the possibility of domestic terrorism from “black identity extremists,” a spurious category at best.