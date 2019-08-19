Beto O’Rourke Doesn’t Want to Run for Senate. That’s Fine.

Beto O’Rourke is sick of people telling him to run for Senate again. “You know the question’s going to keep coming up,” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell told O’Rourke on Thursday, “this question of what about dropping out of this presidential race and taking up the race for the Senate.”

“Let me make your show the place where I tell you and I tell the country: I will not in any scenario run for the United States Senate,” O’Rourke replied, with a sheepish grin. “I’m running for president. I’m running for this country. I’m taking this fight directly to Donald Trump, and that is what I am exclusively focused on doing right now.” There was an understandable edge of exasperation in his response. In a speech, earlier that day, in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, O’Rourke had batted the question away for the umpteenth time since declaring his candidacy in March. “That would not be good enough for this community. That would not be good enough for El Paso. That would not be good enough for this country,” he said, alluding to the horrific mass shooting that took place earlier this month. His campaign also tweeted out that he was not considering running for Senate, in yet another attempt to quell the speculation.