Beto O’Rourke Doesn’t Want to Run for Senate. That’s Fine.

Beto O’Rourke is sick of people telling him to run for Senate again. “You know the question’s going to keep coming up,” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell told O’Rourke on Thursday, “this question of what about dropping out of this presidential race and taking up the race for the Senate.”

“Let me make your show the place where I tell you and I tell the country: I will not in any scenario run for the United States Senate,” O’Rourke replied, with a sheepish grin. “I’m running for president. I’m running for this country. I’m taking this fight directly to Donald Trump, and that is what I am exclusively focused on doing right now.” There was an understandable edge of exasperation in his response. In a speech, earlier that day, in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, O’Rourke had batted the question away for the umpteenth time since declaring his candidacy in March. “That would not be good enough for this community. That would not be good enough for El Paso. That would not be good enough for this country,” he said, alluding to the horrific mass shooting that took place earlier this month. His campaign also tweeted out that he was not considering running for Senate, in yet another attempt to quell the speculation.

Some have suggested I stay in Texas and run for Senate, but that would not be good enough for for El Paso and it would not be good enough for this country. We must take the fight directly to the source—to the person that has caused this pain and peril: Donald Trump. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 15, 2019

O’Rourke’s frustration is understandable. He’s running for president, after all—and questions about a possible run for Senate inescapably point to the fact that his campaign isn’t going particularly well.



It’s also understandable why so many people would be pressuring (and maybe pestering) him to run for the Senate again. O’Rourke ran a dynamo of a campaign for Senate in 2018 against Ted Cruz and came up just short. This year, O’Rourke has struggled to distinguish himself in a crowded presidential field. Voters looking for a vaguely inspiring, difficult-to-pin-down, white, male candidate of the future have South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. It’s not yet clear if O’Rourke has found his own constituency in the Democratic presidential primary, and his future in the race might be even more hazy. (His newfound justification for continuing his run for president also doesn’t make much sense. The Senate is a significantly larger roadblock to passing gun control legislation than the White House is, though O’Rourke’s decision to focus his post-El Paso campaign on gun control issues will undoubtedly influence the tenor of the entire primary.)

