Trump’s Tax on the National Psyche

Human lives are bounded by time and attention. Every moment that’s spent focused on one thing can’t be spent another way. At a certain level, it’s not healthy to tabulate all of these expenses. In other circumstances, however, it’s unhealthy not to do so. I first started thinking about how Trump wastes Americans’ time two months after he took office. In the early morning of March 4, 2017, he sent a series of tweets alleging that former president Barack Obama “had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower” before the election. “Nothing found,” Trump added. “This is McCarthyism!”

The claim was ridiculous on its face. Trump’s habitual lying also gave no reason to believe the assertion. And yet journalists and lawmakers spent weeks trying to discern whether he was telling the truth. Multiple congressional committees investigated it. Newspapers assigned reporters to cover the allegations; cable news channels spent hours debating them. After U.S. spy agencies resolutely denied any such wiretaps existed, a Fox News analyst sparked a minor diplomatic row by suggesting that Obama may have asked the British to do it instead. (He did not, Britain’s version of the National Security Agency said in an extraordinarily rare statement.)

Two months later, Trump offered some insight into the tweets’ origins. “I don’t know if you remember, a long time ago, very early on I used the word wiretap, and I put in quotes, meaning surveillance, spying you can sort of say whatever you want,” he told Sean Hannity. He said he based the tweets “just on a little bit of a hunch and a little bit of wisdom maybe,” rather than hard evidence. “It was pretty insignificant, I thought when I said it, and it’s pretty amazing.” This process still repeats itself on a regular basis, though Americans have grown more accomplished at distinguishing which of Trump’s tweets matter and which ones don’t.