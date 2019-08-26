Cherokee Nation Is Coming to Congress

And in Kimberly Teehee, Hoskin found his impeccable candidate. After a decade working with the House’s bipartisan Native American Caucus, Teehee ascended to the Obama White House, where she served three years as the country’s first-ever policy adviser for Native affairs. There, she advised the president on Indian Country issues, helped to craft policy, and organized the White House Tribal Nations Conferences. Following her time in the White House and a brief stint in lobbying, Teehee accepted a position as vice president of special projects of Cherokee Nation Businesses.

Teehee told TNR she accepted the appointment with the goal of being an unabashed champion for the Cherokee Nation and Indian Country, beginning with defending both the treaties and the sovereign status of the tribal nations that signed them. While she will lack a chamber vote, Teehee’s presence in D.C., as well as her ability to sit on and vote in House committees—she rattled off Appropriations, Judiciary, Natural Resources, and Ways and Means as the committees on which she’d prefer to be placed—will provide Natives with a direct connection to the members of Congress who do possess voting power.

“It’s imperative that we elect people to Congress who have at least some foundational knowledge of Indian tribes and have a willingness to fall on the sword to protect the legal relationship that the tribes have with the United States,” Teehee said. “When we don’t have those champions in Congress, then we see bad policies. And the victims at the end of the day are the people in our communities.”