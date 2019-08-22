Conservative Judges Are Brawling Over Originalism

There are four disputes in the Fifth Circuit’s case. The central one is about the facts at hand. Both sides agree that Ryan Cole, then a 17-year-old, had a gun and felt suicidal when two police officers approached him in 2010. Cole says that he had the gun pressed against his own head when Officers Michael Hunter and Martin Cassidy fired on him, and that he reflexively shot himself in the head when their bullets struck him. (Cole survived with brain damage and other severe injuries.) Cassidy and Hunter, for their part, say that Cole had moved to point the gun towards them, and that they opened fire in self-defense after issuing a verbal warning.

After the Coles sued the officers, Hunter and Cassidy claimed qualified immunity and moved to dismiss the case. A federal district court rejected that effort because of these factual disputes, setting off a prolonged legal battle that reached the Supreme Court in 2015. From there, the justices sent the case back to the Fifth Circuit for reconsideration in light of Mullenix v. Luna, another troubling police-shooting case in which the high court rejected that circuit’s decision to deny qualified immunity to an officer.

Cole’s case returned to the Fifth Circuit, where the judges heard it en banc—meaning with its entire membership instead of the usual three-judge panel. It was at this point that the second dispute, over what the courts should do with the contradictory versions of events, emerged. For the majority, the answer was simple: Let a jury sort it out before going any further. “The district court must afford Cassidy and Hunter qualified immunity at the earliest point the defense’s applicability is determinable,” Judge Patrick Higgenbotham wrote for the court. “Here, we have not yet reached that point. It will be for a jury to resolve what happened on October 25, 2010.”