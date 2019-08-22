Conservative Judges Are Brawling Over Originalism

That brings us to the third dispute: over qualified immunity itself. The majority made no sweeping claims about the rule’s validity. They didn’t have to. Judge Don Willett, who dissented from his colleagues’ ruling this week, is among its highest-profile critics in the judiciary. “To some observers, qualified immunity smacks of unqualified impunity, letting public officials duck consequences for bad behavior—no matter how palpably unreasonable—as long as they were the first to behave badly,” he wrote in another case last year.

In that case and this one, he took aim at the practice of dismissing cases without deciding whether the underlying conduct was constitutional. “Last month, for example, the Eleventh Circuit, noting no ‘materially similar case’ (thus no ‘clearly established law’), granted immunity to a police officer who fired at a family’s dog but instead shot a 10-year-old child lying face-down 18 inches from the officer,” Willett wrote this week. “Not only that, the court ‘expressly [took] no position’ as to ‘whether a constitutional violation occurred in the first place.’ Translation: If the same officer tomorrow shoots the same child while aiming at the same dog, he’d receive the same immunity. Ad infinitum.”

Note that Willett dissented from the majority instead of joining it. In his view, the Supreme Court’s precedents commanded an outcome in the officers’ favor—and that is precisely the problem. “As a middle-management circuit judge, I take direction from the Supreme Court,” Willett wrote. “And the Court’s direction on qualified immunity is increasingly unsubtle. We must respect the Court’s exacting instructions—even as it is proper, in my judgment, to respectfully voice unease with them.”

There is a curious tendency among some originalist jurists to treat disagreement on the original meaning as heresy.

The fourth dispute—and perhaps the most interesting one—is over originalism itself. Judges James Ho and Andrew Oldham penned a joint dissent to challenge not just the majority, but Willett as well. All three judges are originalists who were appointed to the Fifth Circuit by President Donald Trump over the past two years. And like Willett, Ho and Oldham would apply qualified immunity to the two officers’ conduct based on current Supreme Court precedent. The two judges still took issue with Willett’s approach on ideological grounds.

“Some have criticized the doctrine of qualified immunity as ahistorical and contrary to the Founders’ Constitution,” they wrote, citing recent scholarly works and Willett’s past writings on qualified immunity. “As originalists, we welcome the discussion. But separate and apart from the fact that we are bound as a lower court to follow Supreme Court precedent, a principled commitment to originalism provides no basis for subjecting these officers to trial.” But even within that project to glean the one true meaning of our founding document, there can be strong differences of opinion.

“The originalist debate over qualified immunity may seem fashionable to some today,” the two judges wrote. “But it is in fact an old debate. Over two decades ago, Justices Scalia and Thomas noted originalist concerns with qualified immunity. But they also explained how a principled originalist would re-evaluate established doctrines.” They cited Scalia’s dissent in Crawford-El v. Britton in 1996, where he and Thomas argued for limiting Section 1983 claims as they now stand rather than take them back to the pre-Warren Court era.

It is strange to see a dissent cited with such authority instead of the actual majority opinion in a case that hasn’t been overturned. But when it comes to originalism itself, Scalia and Thomas are the true guiding lights. To that end, Ho and Oldham chide Willett for his apparent apostasy from the one true method of constitutional interpretation. To drive home their point, they quoted lines from recent opinions by Justice Samuel Alito that chastised others for their “halfway originalism” and for “apply[ing] the Constitution’s supposed original meaning only when it suits them.”

Willett, for his part, brushed aside the rebuke in a footnote. “As for the sidelong critique of me in the dissenting opinion of Judges Ho and Oldham, it is, respectfully, a pyromaniac in a field of straw men,” he replied in his own dissent. “I have not raised originalist concerns with qualified immunity. Nor has my unease with modern immunity practice led me to wage ‘war with the Supreme Court’s qualified-immunity jurisprudence.’”

He also defended his commitment to the overall cause. “I am a fellow dissenter today, notwithstanding my unease, precisely because I believe the Court’s precedent compels it,” he wrote. “In short, I have not urged that qualified immunity be repealed. I have urged that it be rethought. Justice Thomas—no ‘halfway originalist’—has done the same.”

There is a curious tendency among some originalist jurists to treat disagreement on the original meaning as heresy. When Justice Neil Gorsuch parted ways with his fellow conservatives in a Sixth Amendment case this spring, Alito was unstinting. Gorsuch’s plurality opinion for the court, he wrote in dissent, “is not based on the original meaning of the Sixth Amendment, is irreconcilable with precedent, and sports rhetoric with potentially revolutionary implications.”

The plurality, Alito went on to write, “tries to suggest a reason by sprinkling its opinion with quotations from venerable sources, but all are far afield” and their opinion “makes no real effort to show that the Sixth Amendment was originally understood to require [a jury trial for supervised release.]”

It was the originalist equivalent of Alito telling Gorsuch that his kung-fu is weak. Which judges and justices the strongest connection to the Force is for legal scholars to decide. What’s clearer are the tactical implications for the left. The conservative grip on the Supreme Court means that liberals can expect many more defeats than victories for the foreseeable future. But as long as originalists continue to disagree on what, exactly, amounts to the original public meaning of the Constitution, those who don’t share their beliefs may yet be able to notch a few wins.