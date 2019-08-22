Jawline Explores the Teenage Dream of Social Media

We meet Austyn and an unnamed friend in the first scene of Jawline, as they try to take flattering portraits against a brick wall in their hometown of Kingsport, Tennessee. They’re ordinary kids. Instagram shoot done, they bound down the hill, teenage-boy limbs jangling. Back in his bedroom, where he shares a bed with his even ganglier brother, Austyn records a video of himself singing along to an R&B song, which he then uploads to a social media platform edited to double-speed so that he looks like a robot singing a chipmunk ballad to whatever tween girl has logged on. Austyn’s innate goodness beams out of him as he signs off, “Don’t let anyone’s opinions keep you from chasing your dreams!”

For a teenage boy, Austyn is extremely sweet, though he has good reason not to be: His mother speaks openly about being miserable and broke, and his father was abusive before he left. But Austyn has reacted to the hardship in his young life by becoming a kind of motivational speaker, an online coach you can also have a crush on. “Fame to me is really important,” Austyn says. “When you become famous, you have a lot of people look up to you. And so when I can get famous, I can be positive and influence them to become positive and then influence others.” After they’re done filming they find no food in the house, so Austyn and his brother go down to swim in the creek behind their house, splashing in the green water like innocent young satyrs.



Mandelup oscillates between the online and real worlds, never letting you forget that these are real children with real lives. It all falls into place when we follow Austyn to a fan meet-up at a local mall. Girls flock around him, against a hissing, hypnotic soundtrack. Why do they love him so much? He’s “mature and sweet,” the girls say, not like the boys at their school, who say horrible things. He says they’re all beautiful. One girl presses money into his hand and all but forces Austyn to buy a horse-shaped scooter, so that he can ride it around the mall and she can follow him and take pictures.