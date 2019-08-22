Jawline Explores the Teenage Dream of Social Media

America now divides into two classes: those who have lived with social media–laden smartphones since childhood, and the rest of us. Note how we elders are now the exception, rather than the rule, since our time will never come again. A profound and irreversible change in the grain of ordinary life has taken place, and the kids who have swiped iPads from infancy are now old enough to be forming significant political communities online (see: Politigram, the community of anarcho-capitalist teens). Their socially-augmented reality has arrived, but our understanding of their ways has not kept pace.



Liza Mandelup’s new documentary Jawline finds a window into the way teenagers use the internet now, offering an unusually intimate view of the new economy of social media stardom—a rare privilege in these times, when we are divided into little online enclaves by our own algorithmic prisons. There’s trouble afoot in teenage social media paradise, Mandelup has come to warn us, and there are no adults in attendance—and if they are, they’re not exactly supervising.

We meet Austyn and an unnamed friend in the first scene of Jawline, as they try to take flattering portraits against a brick wall in their hometown of Kingsport, Tennessee. They’re ordinary kids. Instagram shoot done, they bound down the hill, teenage-boy limbs jangling. Back in his bedroom, where he shares a bed with his even ganglier brother, Austyn records a video of himself singing along to an R&B song, which he then uploads to a social media platform edited to double-speed so that he looks like a robot singing a chipmunk ballad to whatever tween girl has logged on. Austyn’s innate goodness beams out of him as he signs off, “Don’t let anyone’s opinions keep you from chasing your dreams!”

For a teenage boy, Austyn is extremely sweet, though he has good reason not to be: His mother speaks openly about being miserable and broke, and his father was abusive before he left. But Austyn has reacted to the hardship in his young life by becoming a kind of motivational speaker, an online coach you can also have a crush on. “Fame to me is really important,” Austyn says. “When you become famous, you have a lot of people look up to you. And so when I can get famous, I can be positive and influence them to become positive and then influence others.” After they’re done filming they find no food in the house, so Austyn and his brother go down to swim in the creek behind their house, splashing in the green water like innocent young satyrs.

