Kirsten Dunst’s All-American Con Artist

Created by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida was originally meant to air on AMC, then ended up slated for YouTube, and finally premiered on Showtime last night. It is a black comedy and it looks kitsch and bright as candy; it also deals with income inequality and destitution in a way that cuts close to the bone in 2019, when 40 percent of Americans still make less than $15 an hour. For the most part, it succeeds in making capitalism look evil, stupid, and untenable. FAM is at least partially funded by the sale of motivational tapes, written and recorded by a mysterious self-made billionaire, and backed by music that may or may not be Enya. The mysterious billionaire has the ridiculous name Obie Garbeau II, and an unusual style of dress makes him resemble a spiffed-up Colonel Sanders. (As if we had not already guessed that he was bad news, he is played by Ted Levine, the actor best known for portraying Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs.)

“There is a mighty and transcendent place,” he booms on the recording Travis listens to the morning he decides to quit his job, “where progress is inevitable. A place where the pursuit of happiness is a priority and the right to dream is a guarantee. That place is called America. And God Almighty made this great nation so that you and your business could prosper. Success is in your blood, fella.” What FAM purports to sell is independence, a can-do pioneer spirit that permits subscribers to pursue their destiny as very, very wealthy men and women. Its assertion that jobs are for suckers, and that the word “job” can also be an acronym for “Jerks On Board,” or for “Just Over Broke,” echoes nothing so much as it does a monologue by Henry Hill in Goodfellas: “To us,” the gangster shrugs, rationalizing his existence outside traditional moral codes, “those goody-good people who worked shitty jobs for bum paychecks and took the subway to work every day and worried about their bills were dead.”

One of the great injustices inherent in making a work of entertainment out of stories like these is the inconvenient fact that scammers, much like gangsters, are typically more interesting and more charismatic than the victims they exploit. Another tale about a scammer published earlier this month perfectly illustrated the conundrum: Rachel DeLoache Williams’s tell-all, My Friend Anna, is a blow-by-blow account of her victimhood at the hands of Anna Delvey, the “fake German heiress” who successfully stole $275,000 by pretending to be rich. The book, studiously attempting to avoid salaciousness, is dry as dust. The anecdotes about Miss Delvey, who calls people “peasants” and is seen whispering “I’m so rich and pretty” to her own reflection, are unfortunately brilliant. “Anna didn’t wait for opportunities, Anna created opportunities,” her lawyer insists at her trial, sounding like Obie Garbeau on one of his motivational tapes.

As soon as Krystal Stubbs decides to lean into the topsy-turvy immorality of FAM, she becomes both less sympathetic and a dizzying joy to watch. Leaving behind her usual propensity for characters who are untouchable, or supercilious, or neurotic, Kirsten Dunst allows herself to look disheveled, to be trashy, to walk and talk like someone who has nothing left to lose and does not give a shit. It seems impossible to me not to be thrilled by the sibilant way she hisses “kiss my asssss” through those singular crooked teeth, or the way she holds her baby daughter and coos—sweetly, like a lullaby—“mommy wants to do viiiiiooolence.”

Hunched over the body of an alligator with a hunting knife, blood on her sweatpants and Juice Newton on the soundtrack, Krystal represents a different, more contemporary take on the American Dream: that of a single mother, working-class and without assets, taking on a system that has stripped her first of money, then of dignity. In Dunst’s mouth, the word “butthead” is streamlined into a deadly weapon, like some ignoble object carved into a shiv. Beneath her, a Barbie-pink ATV becomes a tank that’s ridden into battle. “Krystal Stubbs,” a higher-up in FAM says, darkly, “is a wild horse that needs to be broken.” Unlike Travis, Krystal does not break; the female of the species proves deadlier and more adept at economic warfare than the male, and she prevails by doing ill.