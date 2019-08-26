Kirsten Dunst’s All-American Con Artist

The fact that Krystal Stubbs is played by Kirsten Dunst, her eyes as cool as steel and her eyeshadow the same shade as stonewashed denim, ought to reassure the viewer that she won’t be capable of holding back her ire forever. “I don’t need a millionaire for a husband!” she eventually insists to Travis, on receiving the news that he plans to quit his job in order to get scammed full-time. “I have a child. I need health insurance. I need the mortgage to be paid!” The fact that Travis Stubbs is played by Alexander Skarsgard in a goofy wig, meanwhile, does not prevent him from vanishing from the narrative exactly half an hour into the pilot, leaving Krystal unable to pay for health insurance or their long-overdue mortgage, and presenting her with a dilemma: Knowing that the only way to make their money back through FAM is to enlist another 50 desperate, dead-broke suckers, should she do it anyway?

What starts as “just one shipment” ends in a Machiavellian plot that somehow incorporates both water aerobics and serial blackmail.

You know the answer, since she would not be an anti-heroine if she had chosen to go straight. What starts as “just one shipment” ends in a Machiavellian plot that somehow incorporates both water aerobics and serial blackmail. “Travis always said ‘go-getters go get it!’” she exclaims, grinning and dead-eyed, at a rally for FAM members. “Well, I sure as hell went out there, and I got mine!”

Created by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida was originally meant to air on AMC, then ended up slated for YouTube, and finally premiered on Showtime last night. It is a black comedy and it looks kitsch and bright as candy; it also deals with income inequality and destitution in a way that cuts close to the bone in 2019, when 40 percent of Americans still make less than $15 an hour. For the most part, it succeeds in making capitalism look evil, stupid, and untenable. FAM is at least partially funded by the sale of motivational tapes, written and recorded by a mysterious self-made billionaire, and backed by music that may or may not be Enya. The mysterious billionaire has the ridiculous name Obie Garbeau II, and an unusual style of dress makes him resemble a spiffed-up Colonel Sanders. (As if we had not already guessed that he was bad news, he is played by Ted Levine, the actor best known for portraying Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs.)