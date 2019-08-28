Deporting Harvard Students Was Always the Goal

As pointed out by both MIRA and the ACLU, Ajjawi’s case represents the collision of a number of federal immigration policies, not all of which can be directly pinned on Trump’s executive actions and racist rhetoric. The idea that immigration officials were able to stop Ajjawi, comb through his personal electronics—the Crimson story infers he provided them permission—and deport him because of messages he never posted himself is straight out of the Patriot Act playbook. And in some respects, President Barack Obama and the prior enabling Congresses must share some of the blame, as well. Still, there exists a sense of dark irony and disconnect between Trump’s core message of “They’re not sending their best” and Ajjawi’s story.

While there’s room for debate over the amount of weight granted to certain “elite” higher education institutions in American culture, a student accepted to Harvard on scholarship that hails from overseas appears on all counts to classify as “their best,” regardless of who “they” is meant to encompass. But then again, to read Trump’s recent “merit-based” immigration proposal in good faith would be to ignore every other flashing sign he’s offered, such as the 2018 crackdown on student visas that threatened three- and ten-year bans on reentering the country for those who overstayed their visas beyond six months. The deportation of people like Ajjawi is entirely the goal.

It was the goal when ICE established a fake university to trap and then deport over 600 immigrants. It was the goal for Ananya, a college student from wealthy India-born parents who was raised in America, who wrote in The Nation this April about being barred from holding a job and advancing in her field because of the archaic U.S. immigration system. It was the goal for the 18 unnamed University of Oklahoma international students who faced deportation when they couldn’t afford their bursar fees. It was the goal for Evana Akter, a college student and nursing hopeful who was forced to abandon her promising career and return to Bangladesh when her father was deported last year.