It’s Not Enough to Stop Amazon Deforestation

Trump has long attempted to decimate America’s forest for profit under the guise of “forest management.” Last December, Trump issued an executive order expanding the logging industry’s presence on public lands and arguing that increased timber harvesting would help reduce wildfire risk. Needless to say, the solution to worsening forest fires is not to get rid of the forest. Because trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, forests are our biggest natural defense system against global warming. So if we want to prevent wildfires from becoming more deadly—among the many other effects of climate change—the world needs far more trees.

In other words, it’s not enough to simply put out the fires and stop deforestation. The planet must be aggressively reforested.

The evidence couldn’t be clearer on this point. The latest report from the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)—a group made up of scientists from 195 countries—says that keeping the Earth from warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius will require not only reducing emissions, but removing carbon that is already in the atmosphere. The most surefire way to do that, according to the IPCC, is through reforestation and ecosystem restoration. “It’s the only technology that’s currently available to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at scale,” ecologist Will Turner recently told Mashable. (Though carbon-removal technologies have been experimented with, none are yet reliable or deployable on a massive scale.)

