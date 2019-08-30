New Yorkers Should Thank Police for the Summer “Slowdown”

Just ahead of a beautiful August weekend in New York, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the force, was dispatched to local TV outlet NY1 to contradict the head of the city’s police union. It would be the first weekend since Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD officer who killed Eric Garner with an illegal choke hold in 2014, was at last fired after a protracted, five-year legal process. In response to Pantaleo’s discharge, Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association (a labor organization representing 50,000 active and retired NYPD officers), warned New Yorkers to brace for a police slowdown. “Now it is time for every police officer in this city to make their own choice,” said Lynch in a statement. “We are urging all New York City police officers to proceed with the utmost caution in this new reality, in which they may be deemed ‘reckless’ just for doing their job. We will uphold our oath, but we cannot and will not do so by needlessly jeopardizing our careers or personal safety.”

New Yorkers are used to protest, especially over the last few years. There was the occupation of JFK airport in response to the anti-Muslim travel ban, and the marches over the Brooklyn Bridge to demand an end to family separation at the border, and, of course, the Women’s March and all its offshoots, including the arrests of the march organizers during a women’s strike outside Trump Tower. New Yorkers encountered multiple acts of civil disobedience—the blocking of major roadways, the taking over of Grand Central Station—after the Staten Island district attorney failed to secure an indictment against Pantaleo back in 2014. Now the cops would stage a protest of their own.