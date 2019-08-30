New Yorkers Should Thank Police for the Summer “Slowdown”

In a way, this is just a reprise of another Pantaleo-inspired slowdown. In 2014, two weeks after a New York grand jury’s failure to indict Pantaleo inspired large protests, two NYPD officers were shot in their patrol car. The seven-week slowdown that followed, according to a later data analysis, also showed a drop in reported major crimes along with a drop in arrests for minor offenses—those defined as “quality of life” issues that police have been told to target lest disorder reign. That was the idea behind the largely discredited “broken windows theory” of policing, like arresting Eric Garner for selling untaxed cigarettes on the street. The slowdowns that followed his death show what a city without broken windows policing can look like.

A week before this summer’s slowdown, as O’Neill was still weighing the recommendation to dismiss Pantaleo, Attorney General William Barr offered some Trump-inspired federal backup. The problem, according to Barr, in a speech before the Fraternal Order of Police, isn’t police violence but “anti-police” sentiment. “Whenever there is a confrontation involving the use of force by police, they automatically start screaming for the officers’ scalps, regardless of the facts,” Barr said.

Yes, abuse could happen, said Barr, but he sandwiched this acknowledgement in a call for total obedience to law enforcement. “[W]hat stands between chaos and carnage on the one hand, and the civilized and tranquil society we all yearn for, is the thin blue line of law enforcement. You are the ones manning the ramparts—day in, and day out.” The current leader of the Justice Department blamed that “chaos and carnage” on elected officials who don’t forcefully tell the people they represent to always obey the police.

For Police Union President Lynch, that elected foe is New York’s mayor. Bill de Blasio was all but absent from the city this summer, off on the presidential campaign trail, pleasing no one with his claims that he had reformed the NYPD. Anti-police violence activists, too, saw de Blasio as an obstacle, and in July some interrupted his last turn on the debate stage with demands to “Fire Pantaleo.” The mayor’s campaign trail promises of a chastened, reformed police force—after de-escalation and implicit bias training, and donning bodycams—were as convincing as his primary bid.

The police unions have now fully focused their ire on both de Blasio and O’Neill. Thursday, the PBA passed a vote of “no confidence” on both, demanding the commissioner resign and asking New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to give the boot to de Blasio. The Sergeants Benevolent Association (as distinct from the Police Benevolent Association, representing 7,000 NYPD sergeants) official Twitter account has been roasting the mayor in all-caps fashion. “YOU PHONY BASTARD. What happen [sic] to Eric Garner is on YOU & BRATTON” it blared after de Blasio did a CNN town hall this week. When the mayor tweeted out a pledge to bring the perpetrator of an alleged anti-Semitic hate crime to justice, SBA hit “send” on a tweet that read, in part, “WE will find his attacker? Mayor DeBlasio YOU are not part of the WE. YOU are NOT NYPD NEVER were, NEVER will be.”

All this makes it even more bizarre that the NYPD have realized de Blasio’s fantasy of a reformed NYPD by giving New York the gift of this slowdown summer.

Should this protest become permanent, and New York’s finest abandon the kind of policing that took Eric Garner’s life, they will help make the case that law enforcement officers are not what makes a city safe. To pretend such police work is necessary empowers those who wish to protect police who cause the harm.