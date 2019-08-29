Twilight of the “Adults in the Room”

When he picked Mattis as his defense secretary nominee in December of 2016, Trump thought he was getting General Patton, or perhaps more likely, a character from one of the ultraviolent action movies the president is fond of. Trump reveled in Mattis’s nickname “Mad Dog,” repeatedly citing it at rallies and, at one point, claiming to have coined it. For Trump, the moniker was a sign that he had hired a killer, someone who would do whatever it took to get things done. Instead of “Mad Dog,” however, Trump got something different: a temperate, thoughtful commander who saw it as his duty to preserve the country’s relationships with its allies while the president pissed them away. By the end of Mattis’s time in the Pentagon, Trump was calling him “Moderate Dog”—proof, if any more were needed, that the president’s supposed mastery of nicknames is greatly exaggerated.



In the Journal excerpt, you do get a glimpse behind the curtain, a sense of what Mattis was advocating during his time as head of the Department of Defense. There are pleas for cooperation with allies and a return to the alliances that Trump has repeatedly slammed for being too costly. “Wise leadership requires collaboration; otherwise, it will lead to failure,” Mattis writes. “Nations with allies thrive, and those without them wither. Alone, America cannot protect our people and our economy.”



The closest Mattis comes to naming Trump is when he alludes to the danger of “polemicists”—a word that is a tad too lofty for the daily torrent of abuse emanating from the president’s Twitter feed. “A polemicist’s role is not sufficient for a leader. A leader must display strategic acumen that incorporates respect for those nations that have stood with us when trouble loomed.” In these sections you get a vague sense of Mattis’s beef with Trump: He’s impulsive. He doesn’t value alliances. His foreign policy is reckless and creates long-term risks. Above all, you get the sense that Trump didn’t much listen to Mattis and his ilk—something that was obvious to anyone paying even the slightest attention to the White House. Despite that, Mattis’s sense of duty apparently compels him to avoid naming the president, or go into even the slightest detail about what he witnessed in the White House.

