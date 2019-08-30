Millennial Parents Are Failing Their Children

Our children’s hardship will be our fault not because we used plastic straws or slacked on recycling, but because we stood by as profit-driven corporations continued pell-mell down the path of destruction, and as our political leaders failed to act. It will be our fault because we didn’t flex our political or consumer muscle to collectively lift the oil tanker poised to crush our children. Ten or twenty or one hundred million parents worldwide holding hands and jumping at the same time can create an earthquake powerful enough to reshape the economic and political topography.

Millennial parents need to be the first in line, our hands raised high, providing political cover and electoral backup so our elected leaders can make the difficult decisions that need to be made. Those could include, per the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and others, an emissions trading system, huge investments in renewable energy and electrification, quickly ending subsidies for coal and other fossil fuels, building out infrastructure for items like clean transportation and pro-forestation food systems, and aiding the developing world in growing sustainably. Some of this will require tax increases and other forms of temporary pain, the needle-prick of a medicinal injection. But what is parenthood if not absorbing temporary pain in pursuit of long-term flourishing?

Millennial parents also need to consider the effect of climate change on their children when voting in 2020: Whoever sits in the Oval Office afterward will have an enormous amount of influence over some critically consequential international climate summits. Whether Democrat or Republican, we all love our children and want a better future for them. So regardless of whether a parent sees value in smaller government or falls into the anti-abortion camp, we need to be clear that, going by his disastrous climate denialism and actions thus far, a vote for Donald Trump in 2020 is a vote for a future in which our children will struggle. Democratic parents griping about the eventual nominee and who don’t help get out the vote—or who fail to vote at all—are making the same choice.