Abolish ICE’s Union

But repression never works that way. The historical record shows not only that law enforcement unions are not merely a conceptual stumbling block for reform-minded labor organizing, but a political one as well, one that is traditionally and demonstrably conservative and right-wing. As the Garner scandal has reminded us, police unions regularly protect killer cops, and the head of the AFL-CIO-affiliated National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) has called for even more draconian immigration policies than Trump has. Members of the NBPC and the National ICE Council have both publicly pushed for the Trump administration to veer even further to the right, even as the vast majority of AFL-CIO affiliates have decried the administration’s racist, xenophobic agenda.

The NBPC itself seems uncomfortable with its own union affiliation, and spends a lot of time justifying its role in the AFL-CIO to its members. As In These Times first reported in 2018, the remarkably combative FAQ on the NBPC’s website handles the question in something of an extended huff, noting that if the organization were to sever its affiliation with the AFL-CIO, it would lose its assets and ability to represent its members. (Indeed, in that scenario, AFGE national would step in, a possibility that the author seems to regard with horror.) The anonymous author of the FAQ also cautions, a propos of very little, that under direction of the national union, “agents will be used as scapegoats for political correctness”—all while also deriding the strawman specter of open borders and the prospect of returning California to Mexico under a mythical immigrant-friendly federal government. The web site also notes that the NBPC only makes up a small minority within the AFL-CIO’s eleven million members; this means, according to our beleaguered union interlocutor, that on immigration questions, the union has to pursue a bore-from-within strategy: “Although NBPC is opposed to the shameless promotion of illegal aliens by the AFL-CIO, the NBPC must work through internal measures to change the position of AFL-CIO or risk jeopardizing our status.”

This is the sort of uneasy alliance that any competent couples counselor would flag as a divorce-in-the-making. And it’s not as though ICE and the Border Patrol would need to surrender all of their workplace benefits in the custody negotiations.The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA), a nonprofit professional association, represents more than 26,000 federal law enforcement officers from more than 65 different agencies. The FLEOA performs several common functions of a union, including providing insurance, but crucially, is not itself a labor union. If the ICE union were to be shown the door, they’d have a perfectly good place to go—an option that the border guards’ union discusses in its own FAQ, which seems to arrive at no clear conclusion as to why they shouldn’t just ditch the “open borders” pinkos and decamp to FLEOA.