Abolish ICE’s Union

The NBPC itself seems uncomfortable with its own union affiliation, and spends a lot of time justifying its role in the AFL-CIO to its members. As In These Times first reported in 2018, the remarkably combative FAQ on the NBPC’s website handles the question in something of an extended huff, noting that if the organization were to sever its affiliation with the AFL-CIO, it would lose its assets and ability to represent its members. (Indeed, in that scenario, AFGE national would step in, a possibility that the author seems to regard with horror.) The anonymous author of the FAQ also cautions, a propos of very little, that under direction of the national union, “agents will be used as scapegoats for political correctness”—all while also deriding the strawman specter of open borders and the prospect of returning California to Mexico under a mythical immigrant-friendly federal government. The website also notes that the NBPC only makes up a small minority within the AFL-CIO’s 11 million members; this means, according to our beleaguered union interlocutor, that on immigration questions, the union has to pursue a bore-from-within strategy: “Although NBPC is opposed to the shameless promotion of illegal aliens by the AFL-CIO, the NBPC must work through internal measures to change the position of AFL-CIO or risk jeopardizing our status.”

This is the sort of uneasy alliance that any competent couples counselor would flag as a divorce-in-the-making. And it’s not as though ICE and the Border Patrol would need to surrender all of their workplace benefits in the custody negotiations.The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA), a nonprofit professional association, represents more than 26,000 federal law enforcement officers from more than 65 different agencies. The FLEOA performs several common functions of a union, including providing insurance, but crucially, is not itself a labor union. If the ICE union were to be shown the door, they’d have a perfectly good place to go—an option that the border guards’ union discusses in its own FAQ, which seems to arrive at no clear conclusion as to why they shouldn’t just ditch the “open borders” pinkos and decamp to FLEOA.

In contrast to the NBPC, the ICE Council website does not appear to have been updated since April 2019, and offers little more than a series of press releases. The most recent ICE Council-related post on the AFGE website dates back to 2012, and is just a dead link with “press-release-ice-blames-its-own-employees-policy-delays” in the hyperlink. The group’s Twitter account boasts exactly two followers, and one 2018 tweet, asking Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler to send police to secure an ICE facility during last summer’s Occupy ICE movement. One can only assume that ICE officials are too busy releasing inflammatory statements and caging migrant children to keep up a robust web presence.

Abolishing the ICE union would be no simple thing, and would require AFGE and the AFL-CIO to truly get behind the idea to evict them from their rolls. During the Red Scare, leftists were purged, and that period remains a stain on the union movement’s history. But unlike that dark episode, this is no mere moral panic. Nor is it a question of politics per se; it is, rather, a matter of morality. Now that we have a chance to make a very different kind of change that will also affect future generations of workers, we must not falter.

At a recent event celebrating the release of a new book from venerable labor reporter Steven Greenhouse, I asked how the labor movement can remain true to its values when right-wing conservative police, prison guards, and ICE unions are all still represented within the AFL-CIO. The answer I got was along the lines of, Well, they’ve democratically voted to be represented by these unions, so decertification isn’t really an option. Greenhouse is absolutely right, on procedural grounds: Decertification is voted on by the membership itself, so if ICE wants to keep its union, the current rules are on its side. That means the ball is in the labor movement’s court.

An older gent with a formidable white mustache pulled me aside afterwards and told me a story about how local police in New Hampshire had tugged on the ears of their Republican pals and managed to defeat a particularly odious right-to-work bill in the state senate. The moral here seemed to be that while these unions aren’t everyone’s favorite, they can serve a purpose.

But such appeals ignore the considerable moral cost entailed in such provisional tradeoffs. The friend of our enemy is still our enemy. The idea that we must pull together with every union member out there for the sake of the greater good becomes far less compelling in the face of the state violence—and even outright murder—committed at the hands of these nominal labor movement allies. As their own unions have made clear, ICE and Border Patrol agents are not interested in solidarity. Rather, they’re modern-day Pinkertons, and as such, they deserve the same pariah status that America’s first wave of industrial labor leaders reserved for the company strikebreakers and gun thugs of our first Gilded Age.