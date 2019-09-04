When the State Enforces “Straight Pride”

There were 18 protests alone targeting Drag Queen Story Hour events, in which drag queens read to children and their family members at local public libraries. “Put on black clothes grab a Nazi flag, put on some iron cross patches and protest a drag queen story hour in your town or state,” one 4chan user posted in June. But these attacks are not fringe affairs confined to internet hinterlands; they are designed to propel anti-LGBTQ talking points into the mainstream. During the height of Pride, right-wing commentator Laura Ingraham told her podcast listeners that Drag Queen Story Hour is “the left’s new cultural warpath to gender bend our kids into submission.”

A group called MassResistance has been leading the charge against Drag Queen Story Hour. It was founded in 1995 by Massachusetts’ Brian Camenker to challenge “homosexual activism in the schools”—like gay/straight alliances and the national advocacy group Gay and Lesbian Educators Network. Back in 2000, Camenker’s group illegally recorded LGBT youth groups and distributed the videos in an attempt to defund the state’s Governor’s Commission on Gay and Lesbian Youth. Just a few years later, Camenker was likening gay people to Nazis and anti-gay activists to persecuted Jewish people.

The head of MassResistance’s California chapter, Arthur Schaper, appeared on Ingraham’s Fox News show in June. “We’re not talking about diversity here, we’re talking about deviance,” he said. “We’re talking about perverse and destructive lifestyles being animated, or advertised, to children, as if it’s normal.” In July, he backed the vice mayor of Dixon, California, in demanding the town designate a “straight pride” month—a move that has inspired at least one white nationalist “traditionalist” to publicly join the group. That the Southern Poverty Law Center had designated MassResistance an anti-LGBT hate group, the man said in a video, only made him want to sign up more.

The more traditional, mediagenic anti-LGBTQ messages about “protecting the children” are now fully interwoven with the white nationalist agenda of racial purity. It’s been a long time coming. In 1995, I co-founded my Massachusetts high school’s gay/straight alliance with support from the governor’s commission and one straight guidance counselor. I wasn’t aware of Camenker at the time. But in the 1990s, hostile students were already hurling the idea of “straight pride” as a protest against the alliance and those who identified as anything but straight. The governor’s commission documented this tactic way back in a 1993 report—of which MassResistance keeps a copy on its website.

As the visibility of LGBTQ people has grown, so has the hostility—especially so amid the rise of alt-right, men’s rights, white supremacist, and other groups in the age of Trump. And more and more, the state is enabling them. In arraignments in a Boston on Tuesday morning, prosecutors asked that the disorderly conduct charges against the protesters be dropped, but the judges repeatedly refused. The justice system, from the cops to the courts, has become a useful tool for right-wing extremists to spread fear among LGBTQ people and to punish those who oppose their “straight” agenda.