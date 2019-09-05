The Best Way to Fight Fires in the Amazon

In spite of the maltreatment it has endured over the last decades, the Amazon has always been a source of pride for Brazilians—as important to the national identity as samba and soccer. This year, however, satellite data from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) has shown an increase of almost 85 percent in fires across the country from 2018, mostly in the Amazon region. In 2019 alone, more than 80,000 fires have been recorded. By the time you read this many more trees will have burned to the ground.

To understand why this is happening, it’s important to understand how Bolsonaro got to where he is, and with whose help. Back in 2016, as the country was in the throes of an economic and political crisis, Bolsonaro emerged as the voice of the far-right, the man who would, among other things, liberate farmers all over the country from the “shackles” of environmental legislation. In an effort to reduce red tape, one of his campaign promises was to fuse together the Agriculture and Environment Ministry. It didn’t come to pass, but there was no doubt on which side he stood. “Let it be clear, the future [Environment] minister will come from the production sector,” he told a news conference on October 11. “There will be no more fighting [between environmentalists and farmers].”

Since winning the election, Bolsonaro has presided over a deforestation boom. Earlier this month, following the publication of the satellite images showing fires all over the Amazon, Bolsonaro sacked the man who released them: Ricardo Galvão was let go from his post of director of the Institute for Space Research, after being accused by Bolsonaro of “betraying his country.”

When is it right to meddle in the affairs of a sovereign state? It is a question as old as diplomacy itself, but it becomes especially poignant when that state possesses one of the keys to the world’s welfare. In the late 90s, French legal scholar and co-founder of Doctors Without Borders Bernard Kouchner came up with his “right of interference” theory, arguing that in cases of extreme humanitarian and environmental crises, states should have their sovereignty challenged. In the past decades, many have questioned Brazil’s exclusive right to the Amazon. Today, Al Gore denies he ever offered a controversial and widely reported quote on his 1989 visit to Brazil while serving as U.S. Senator: “Contrary to what Brazilians think, the Amazon is not their property, it belongs to all of us.” Whether the words were ever uttered or not, they echo a common sentiment, and one at which some Brazilians, including Bolsonaro and many figures in the military, bristle.

The Brazilian military is invested in protecting Brazil’s sovereignty over the Amazon, and Bolsonaro so far has shown himself unresponsive to verbal pressure. He came into power promising to put more money in the pocket of ordinary Brazilians, while promising to do away with big government. The budget for Ibama, the environmental agency charged with protecting the rainforest, has been slashed by 25 percent. During the presidential campaign last year he said the following: “It’s unsustainable for Brazil to have more than 50% of the [Amazon] territory allocated as indigenous lands, as environmental protection areas, as national parks, because it hinders development.”