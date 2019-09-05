The Grassroots Battle to Save Democracy

“Even though a huge majority of Americans want something like universal background checks, you’ve got incumbents who look at a possible check coming in from the gun lobby and running against a possible primary challenger instead of actually looking to the general election,” he said. “So the problem of gerrymandering is fundamentally a problem of allowing special interest influence and also a problem of politicians more or less being able to keep the power at the expense not just of the voter, but of the issues that voters really care about on a day-to-day basis.”



Voters appear to be catching on, and have successfully challenged such gerrymanders at the ballot box. “Last year you’ve got ballot measures that were passed in Michigan and in Ohio and in Utah, places that are purple states and red states,” Narechania said. “Voters are already tuned in on the issue of redistricting, and passing those ballot reforms I think was a key first step. Now, looking ahead to 2021, I think what we want to do is engage in active grassroots efforts and give them the knowledge, the tools, and the skills necessary to engage their elected officials and engage the process.”



Educating and engaging ordinary voters on complicated structural reform proposals, which compete for attention with bread-and-butter matters like the state of the economy and health-care reform, can be challenging. FairVote, a nonpartisan group pushing electoral reforms has been at it since 1992. The organization’s president, Rob Richie, believes that the most valuable lessons for reformist organizers can be learned from FairVote’s efforts at the state and local level. In Massachusetts, FairVote has worked alongside groups like Voter Choice Massachusetts to build support for ranked choice voting, a system in which voters can select and rank multiple candidates, who can win only by securing a true majority of the vote. The idea is now backed by by 41 percent of Massachusetts’ state legislators.

