The Democratic Party’s Addiction to Dirty Money

While public information is fairly lacking about the specifics of the various investments these men and their firms have made, what is known looks pretty bad, even aside from the specifics of Goldman’s fossil fuel involvement. A private equity investor, whether he’s invested in fossil fuels or pharma or telecom, is not someone whose interests align with the people that a Democratic candidate ought to represent. Those presidential candidates who raise money from and associate with this sort of donor cannot be counted upon to aid in America’s climate survival. This crisis requires presidential contenders with an allergy to the mega-wealthy—or, rather, someone to whom the mega-wealthy are allergic.



A good private equity man is hard to find. It’s not the sort of business in which firms go looking for morally upright corporations—the sort with whom we’d not worry about our politicians having untrammeled contact—to invest in, let alone ones that don’t pay multimillion dollar settlements for paying doctors to run ersatz pill mills or invest in suicidal fossil fuel extraction. Most private equity machers with substantial investment portfolios rake profits from the continued immiseration of the poor. If it’s not fossil fuels or pharmaceuticals, it’s private prisons, or health insurers, or the defense industry.



There are a multitude of ways in which any given rich person could be screwing over the working class, including the mere fact of being a rich person. They might not go to work with the goal of doing so, but as their interests are aligned with the furtherance of these buck-raking schemes, a more equitable society would gravely imperil their balance sheets. What, then, does America gain from having them whisper in the ears of our leaders?

