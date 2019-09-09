Pramila Jayapal’s Vision of Power

Jayapal was born in India, but her family moved to Indonesia when she was four. She went to Georgetown University, where she hung a poster of the Taj Mahal on her wall, a quick answer to, but where are you from. After college, she went to work as a financial analyst, before moving into public health. In 1995, she spent two years in India with the Institute of Current World Affairs and later published a book about the experience. It concludes with Jayapal, in Seattle, becoming an American citizen. “In understanding India’s influence on me, I no longer needed to try so hard to maintain it,” she wrote. “I no longer needed to prove anything.”



After the planes hit the Twin Towers, Jayapal decided to establish an advocacy organization for immigrant groups. It registered new Americans to vote and sued the Bush administration to stop 4,000 Somalis from being deported, bold moves at a time when many Democrats supported measures to detain, question, and deport immigrants suspected of terrorist activity. In 2014, she was elected to the Washington state Senate, and in 2016, to Congress.

I first noticed Jayapal in 2017; she was the one person in either Congress or the White House I’d seen comment on the repression of Muslims and other minorities in India. She kept my attention by doing what I, personally, was not used to seeing members of Congress do. In her first term, she was arrested on Capitol Hill for protesting Trump’s immigration policies. This could have been a politically calculated performance, for all I knew, but there was a boldness to it, a breaking with the way things are done.

Shortly after the midterms, Jayapal was chosen to join Pocan as the new chair of the Progressive Caucus. As an activist, a woman, and an immigrant, she was a strong candidate. In her first public statement, she chose her words carefully; she was committed, she wrote, to a “bold and strategic” caucus. For Jayapal, those two ideas—boldness and strategy—don’t have to be in conflict.

“For me, it’s always trying to think down the road a little bit,” she told me. “What am I going to get out of this? What is the endgame here?” To begin, she engineered a way to put such rising stars as California’s Katie Porter on key committees. “Political power is built,” Jayapal said. “It’s built through discipline and procedures, but it’s also built through structures.” She has raised the dues members pay to belong in the caucus, added staff, and built a stronger whip operation to better inform her members, forcing them to act as one. (The whip operation, she acknowledged, still isn’t operating as it should.)