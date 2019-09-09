Pramila Jayapal’s Vision of Power

“For me, it’s always trying to think down the road a little bit,” she told me. “What am I going to get out of this? What is the endgame here?” To begin, she engineered a way to put such rising stars as California’s Katie Porter on key committees. “Political power is built,” Jayapal said. “It’s built through discipline and procedures, but it’s also built through structures.” She has raised the dues members pay to belong in the caucus, added staff, and built a stronger whip operation to better inform her members, forcing them to act as one. (The whip operation, she acknowledged, still isn’t operating as it should.)

“When I came in here, I was kind of stunned at the lack of institutionalized support for progressive ideas and policies,” she said. The Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, which is meant to connect grassroots activists to the Hill, and the CPC Action Fund, the caucus’s 501(c)4, “didn’t exist.”* They do now. She has raised $2.5 million for the two groups. Last year, she insisted that the fund poll progressive priorities in at least 30 swing districts. (This, oddly, had never been done before.) Legislators, she said, are told that to embrace an issue like socialized medicine is political suicide; her job is to convince them that it isn’t.

Each week, she has a list of members she lobbies to support Medicare for All, a bill she wrote. (Once, she told me, Representative Joe Kennedy III watched her wearing down one member, turned to her, and said, “You work fucking hard.”) In January, less than three months after her election as co-chair, she convinced Pelosi to hold hearings on Medicare for All for the first time since a version of the bill was introduced in 2003, but this concession came at a price. Jayapal lent her support to the House Rules package, which included a controversial “pay-go” provision mandating all new spending be offset by cuts. After outcry from members of her own caucus, Jayapal sided with the dissenters, but she still believes “you really need to organize on the inside as well as the outside.” Her comments could be read as a critique of the Squad, but Jayapal was quick to say that that wasn’t her intention. She and Ocasio-Cortez are “pretty close,” Jayapal told me; they both want to make elected officials more connected to those they represent.