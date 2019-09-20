The MAGA Plot

This is rich material: a family saga. But these points of view are punctuated by shorter narrations from Darren, a classmate of Adam’s. Indeed, it’s Darren who opens the novel. He’s being interrogated by the police, and the writer intends that the question of what, precisely, the boy has done should propel the reader along (a strategy not dissimilar to the one Liane Moriarty deploys in Big Little Lies). Lerner is banking on the reader being interested in who Darren is, and figuring out just what he’s done. That said, the author himself doesn’t seem wholly engaged by this plotline, which I will spoil for you shortly.

Early in The Topeka School, in a chapter focused on Adam, the author steps out of the third-person narration to address his readers: “Now I am going to show you a picture and I’d like you to make up a story about it.” He describes a newspaper photograph of some high school debate winners with presidential candidate Bob Dole. “The senator, who often refers to himself in the third person, whose campaign is advised by Paul Manafort, will be the only former presidential candidate to attend the Republican convention in 2016.” It’s not an especially graceful name-check. Indeed, it’s a statement of intent.

Lerner’s fiction has always carried political critique—of capital, war, climate change, technology; think of the hurricane that serves as a backdrop to 10:04 or the 2004 Madrid bombings at the center of the largely plotless Atocha. In this book, though, politics become something closer to the subject. Klaus, an analyst who lost his family in the Holocaust, sees the teenage patients he treats at the Foundation as “boys, perpetual boys, Peter Pans, man-children.” Lerner’s subject is both a literal adolescent and the proposition put forth here—the crisis of American masculinity. “Their country has fought and lost its last real war,” in Klaus’s view, “in a word, they are overfed; in a word, they are starving.… Boys will be boys … and the violence will recur periodically—like cicadas.” We are, I am sorry to tell you, talking about Donald Trump.