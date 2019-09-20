The MAGA Plot

Early in The Topeka School, in a chapter focused on Adam, the author steps out of the third-person narration to address his readers: “Now I am going to show you a picture and I’d like you to make up a story about it.” He describes a newspaper photograph of some high school debate winners with presidential candidate Bob Dole. “The senator, who often refers to himself in the third person, whose campaign is advised by Paul Manafort, will be the only former presidential candidate to attend the Republican convention in 2016.” It’s not an especially graceful name-check. Indeed, it’s a statement of intent.

Lerner’s fiction has always carried political critique—of capital, war, climate change, technology; think of the hurricane that serves as a backdrop to 10:04 or the 2004 Madrid bombings at the center of the largely plotless Atocha. In this book, though, politics become something closer to the subject. Klaus, an analyst who lost his family in the Holocaust, sees the teenage patients he treats at the Foundation as “boys, perpetual boys, Peter Pans, man-children.” Lerner’s subject is both a literal adolescent and the proposition put forth here—the crisis of American masculinity. “Their country has fought and lost its last real war,” in Klaus’s view, “in a word, they are overfed; in a word, they are starving.… Boys will be boys … and the violence will recur periodically—like cicadas.” We are, I am sorry to tell you, talking about Donald Trump.

That’s where Darren, our fourth narrative point of view, comes into the novel. Darren is an outcast, a boy damaged in some unspecified way. He’s less a character than a symbol, the “emptied out” American man Klaus warns us about. Violence does occur: At a party, he heaves a billiard ball at a girl’s face. What sets him off? Again, I am sorry to report that it’s the epithet “faggot.”

The moment is violent, but more of a whimper than a bang. In the novel’s abrupt coda, Adam, now grown, returns to Topeka to read his poetry. There’s Darren, MAGA-capped, in the crowd of Westboro Baptist Church protesters who are there to greet him. “What is happening in this moment?” Lerner writes, with both candor and a sense of evasiveness. “What are the characters thinking and feeling? Tell me what led up to this scene.” I’m not sure even Lerner knows, and his coy tactic of addressing the reader merely underscores that.

Only about 30 of The Topeka School’s 300 pages are devoted to Darren. Though he’s the plot’s animating force, he is an uninteresting character, a mystery you don’t really care to solve. I am not sure whether this means he is unknowable or just that the author couldn’t figure him out. This makes him an outlier among Lerner’s characters, who seem to make sense of themselves so naturally. In 10:04, for example, Ben welcomes a stranger into his home, an activist participating in the Zuccotti Park protests. The man is there to shower, but stays for dinner. It’s a brief but incisive scene:

He talked to me about his travels, how more than anything else … his experiences in what he called the movement had helped him chill out, as he put it, about men. I thought he was embarking on a story of sexual awakening, but he meant something more general: instead of assuming that every male stranger past puberty was a physical and psychosocial threat, he was now open to the possibility of their decency.

Darren, by contrast, never feels alive, exactly. This storyline about Darren is the foundation of The Topeka School, and it is not sound. I cringed when I saw Darren revealed in his red baseball cap.

There’s a far subtler scene at the conclusion of The Topeka School, in which Adam confronts another father on the playground over the man’s child’s behavior. “I’ve been asking for your help in making the playground a safe space for my daughters; I recognize that my reaction to your son is not just about your son; it’s about pussy grabbing; it’s about my fears regarding the world into which I’ve brought them.” The other father declines to intervene. Then Lerner gives us this, parenthetically: “I helped create her, Ivanka, my daughter, Ivanka, she’s six feet tall, she’s got the best body, she made a lot of money. Because when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

I can’t even tell if I think this is well done or not. I cannot answer why Lerner would bother with Trump at all. It is maybe a bid for significance, an attempt to show that autofiction, too, can manage social critique. And surely some readers will feel that The Topeka School does that successfully. It’s admittedly a very small matter, but: I am saddened by this book’s concerns more than by the book itself. Do we now need to add literary fiction to the long list of things Donald Trump has ruined?

Does it affect your reading to understand that Lerner is the son of Steve Lerner, a psychologist and filmmaker, and the pop psychologist Harriet Lerner, who was for years on the staff of the Menninger Clinic, in Topeka, Kansas? I think it’s neither here nor there. Worrying over the facts behind autofiction is akin to caring about provenance; where were these coffee beans grown, and how were they harvested?

The surprise of The Topeka School is not that its events mirror the contours of the author’s life. It’s how the author uses his life as a point of interrogation, not of the self (a perfectly valid aim) but of society. The book does feel like an advancement, a way forward for contemporary writers interested, as Lerner is, in blurring this distinction between fiction and fact. It is possible, Lerner wants us to know, to do this in pursuit of what we might call (forgive me) the great American novel, the robust book that’s full of ideas. The writer Sheila Heti showed how this might look, in her most recent novel, Motherhood, a book about her ambivalence about having children that is also somehow a book about the intergenerational trauma of the Holocaust.

Lerner is a masterful writer, but the politics of the moment are so baffling and strange that I wonder if any novelist could truly grapple with them. The Topeka School is spellbinding, if ultimately disappointing. In its best moments, it made me think of Valeria Luiselli’s Lost Children Archive, another beautiful but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to braid together intimate observation and political critique. In its worst moments, I thought of Jonathan Safran Foer’s Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, a mostly unreadable 2005 novel that attempted to understand 2001’s terror attacks. Luiselli’s project feels like a good-faith exercise; Foer’s like a craven bid for gravitas. The Topeka School sits somewhere between those extremes.

Lerner is a writer of such psychological acuity that I genuinely can’t believe he’s chosen to depict Trumpism as, essentially, mental disorder. If you could excise Darren’s storyline from this novel—and the fact that one could do that, quite easily, is particularly damning—this would be one of the year’s finest books. It probably still is. Of all novelists now working in this country, Ben Lerner is surely among the few graceful, thoughtful, and humane enough that he might actually have something illuminating to say about the current state of the nation. We will just have to wait a little longer for that book.