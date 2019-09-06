Breitbart News Is the Real Digital Jacobins

Recent tragicomic events present a Bret Stephens or a David Brooks a wonderful opportunity to sound off on the excesses of the social media mob—the Politics of Certitude, the digital Jacobins and their @Robespierre_420s—by tidily connecting two stories that happened within days of each other. First, the saga of Leif Olson, the Department of Labor employee who was canned (and then reinstated) after Bloomberg misreported his sarcastic criticism of the antisemitic right as genuine antisemitism; and second, the resignation of Jamie R. Riley, an assistant vice president and dean of students at the University of Alabama, who resigned after his tweets criticizing America were highlighted by Breitbart News.

The stories have the key elements that ought to ignite their respective muses: The too-fast, knee-jerk response of blundering officials to social media posts, and the silencing of free speech by non-governmental, but still-powerful, means of Discourse Policing. There’s no reason to suspect, however, that any of these columnists working the “Who’s Being Mean To Me, And Therefore America, Online” beat—and it’s not just Stephens and Brooks—are going to mark the connection between one man fired for false accusations of antisemitism, and another forced into resigning because his truly-held opinions about white supremacy and America were fed into the internet’s charnel house of disapproval. Just the marketplace of ideas in action!



There is an intellectual weakness among the conservative free speech policemen, one that was recently and rivetingly exposed when Stephens went on a campaign to get a university professor fired from his job for the crime of referring to Stephens (in an obscure tweet) as a bedbug. But in these free speech streetfights, columnists like Stephens are just the bag-men. The real villain here is Breitbart, and the utterly shameless right-wing media ecosystem in which it resides. There, the only goal is to ambush the enemy and “own the libs” through whatever means are presently at hand. Consistency and fairness aren’t even on the menu—it’s just all bad faith, all the time.



Breitbart surfaced just three tweets by Riley, posted in 2017 and 2016, each of which was inarguably fair. The first said: “The [American flag emoji] flag represents a systemic history of racism for my people. Police are a part of that system. Is it that hard to see the correlation?” How dare he. In another, he asked: “Are movies about slavery truly about educating the unaware, or to remind Black people of our place in society?” It’s a point with which reasonable people could agree or disagree, certainly, but nevertheless clearly within the bounds of acceptable discourse.

