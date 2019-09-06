Breitbart News Is the Real Mustering of Digital Jacobins

But there is no recourse to be found just in highlighting the hypocrisy of Breitbart News or its readers. People typically do not change their opinions when underlying hypocrisies or inconsistencies are illuminated. Breitbart News certainly does not care if its attacks on a black university professor were unfair, or if they didn’t consistently apply the same concern about “hit pieces” and unfair readings of material to Riley as they did to Olson.



Breitbart is not going to recognize that the differing treatment of the two men is contradictory, because the differing treatment is a feature, not a bug, of their enterprise; it is their whole plan. This is a website that had a section dedicated to highlighting “black crime.” The whole point of highlighting Riley’s tweets was to show anyone who might have criticism of America—particularly black people—that the conservative media ecosystem can and will ruin the lives of those who express such sentiments. Remember Shirley Sherrod, whom Andrew Breitbart himself took down by falsely accusing her of racism against white people? Unlike people who call Bret Stephens a bedbug, the intention and effect of these campaigns is actually to silence dissent, criticism, and debate.



It’s unclear how or why it suddenly became necessary to extract a pound of flesh from Riley over these non-offenses. Unlike the apparent targets of the anti-media grift du jour on the right, Riley isn’t a journalist, or any kind of public figure. He’s not even verified on Twitter, and the tweets that so rankled Breitbart were more than two years old. One possibility is that the right has lately been losing its mind over the idea that America’s history and founding is inextricably tied to slavery, after the New York Times’ 1619 Project made the case so impeccably and powerfully. What better time to take down a black university official for pointing out America’s racism—and to warn others who might express the same ideas that they, too, could lose their livelihood if they do so? (As of the day Breitbart came out with the piece, the right-wing media was still going on about the 1619 Project.)

