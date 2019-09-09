The Also-Rans Hoping for a New Hampshire Miracle

When I, embarrassingly enough, asked just that question, Klobuchar checked off all the traditional answers stressing that it is still five months to the first primary; that future presidents like Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton were trailing in the polls at comparable points in 1975 and 1991; and that it is hard to see the fruits of “grassroots politics” immediately in the polls.

Just minutes before I chatted with Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren had electrified the convention with a stripped-down version of her stump speech. Before her, a wide swath of delegates and activists waved white thundersticks with the slogan, “Win with Warren.” The roughly 5,000 Democrats in the crowd represented a vast turnout for New Hampshire, but they are only a tiny fraction of the more than 250,000 voters likely to cast Democratic ballots on February 11, the date of the state’s primary.

Booker, after he spoke to 200 Democrats at Saint Anselm College in Manchester Friday night, faced similar questions from a skeptical press corps. He, too, invoked Carter and Clinton, and mentioned that Barack Obama had also trailed in the polls before surging in January 2008, only a few weeks before the first contests. “In fact,” the New Jersey senator said, “if you’re leading in the polls right now, you should worry.” Like Klobuchar, Booker stressed the long road to the primary. As he put it, “We don’t want to win the news cycle in August and September. We want to win the campaign here in 2020.”