The Also-Rans Hoping for a New Hampshire Miracle

“Most New Hampshire voters aren’t really paying attention yet,” said pollster Andy Smith, the director of the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center. “I think there’s even less attention than usual right now because there’s less star power among the candidates running in the primary.” At this point in 2007, for example, Obama and Hillary Clinton were drawing such large crowds in New Hampshire that the only spaces large enough to accommodate them were high-school gyms.

The evidence supports Smith’s impressionistic conclusions. The last CNN 2020 New Hampshire Primary Poll in mid-July, conducted by Smith and his colleagues at the University of New Hampshire, found that 61 percent of likely Democratic primary voters were undecided and another 20 percent were leaners.

Even so, the TV networks—and too many of my print colleagues—would rather ballyhoo the shallow preferences of voters who are, in truth, still undecided than admit how much of the 2020 campaign is still in flux. CBS News has even gone to absurd lengths to predict the results; it is peddling an exclusive convention delegate tracker, which uses the current evanescent poll numbers to estimate where candidates will stand after the first 18 primaries and caucuses in February and early March are finished.

What’s next for the impatient hucksters at CBS? Announcing the vice-presidential nominee next week and laying out the 2021 Cabinet by Halloween?

The secret of winning a presidential nomination—or coming tantalizingly close—lies in peaking at the right moment. Kathy Sullivan, the former chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party who is still (“my list is down to seven”) undecided, said, “Everyone I talk to about Booker asks, ‘When’s he going to pop?’ But it’s a lot better to pop in January than to pop in August.”



Former Colorado Senator Gary Hart is the enduring example of an out-of-nowhere Democratic candidate roaring to victory in the New Hampshire primary by upending a popular, but less than charismatic, former vice president. The year was 1984 and the esteemed ex-VP was Walter Mondale.

Both men are wading into the presidential race this cycle. Mondale has endorsed Klobuchar, who hails from his home state, and with a perfect sense of timing and poetry, Bennet brought the 82-year-old Hart, now blessed with flowing white hair, to New Hampshire to campaign with him over the weekend. As Hart said to about 100 would-be Bennet supporters after the convention this past weekend, “What was accomplished here by a not very well-known senator is one of the great upsets in political history.”

In 1984, I covered that race as the lead political writer for Newsweek, which in those days went to press on a Saturday night. The weekend before the primary, I wrote, “Mondale’s lead in New Hampshire appears unassailable.” By Tuesday, with my cocksure prediction sitting in subscribers’ mailboxes, the network exit polls had leaked. They correctly showed Hart winning the state by a double-digit margin. As I arrived at my hotel (the late lamented Sheraton Wayfarer), the first person I saw was a colleague from a rival magazine. His opening words have stayed with me these last 35 years: “You blew it.” That mortifying moment has shaped the way I cover politics to this day, and my fellow journalists could learn from it.

At a Saturday press conference before the state convention, I asked Hart how he kept going in early 1984 as his chances were widely belittled by journalists like me.

“With fortitude,” he replied with a laugh, before adding, “Seeking the presidency of the United States is one of the most difficult projects that any human being—man or woman—can undertake. It takes more physical, mental, spiritual determination than almost any other project that anyone can undertake. If you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be in the race.”

Patience and Fortitude are the names of the two stone lions in front of the New York Public Library. They are also the qualities that the press corps—as well as candidates like Bennet, Booker, and Klobuchar—will need in abundance to cover the confounding 2020 primary race in Iowa, New Hampshire, and beyond.