The Remaking of Susan Sontag

It was as if Sontag could only accept a version of herself that was turning on itself, a snake not consuming its own tail but perpetually trying to bite it off.

Sontag was deeply obsessed with the idea of reinvention. At the age of 38, she wrote: “I’m only interested in people engaged in a project of self-transformation.” Her phrasing suggests a deeply intentional endeavor, a project: the self not a condition one has to passively endure, but an artifact one could actively sculpt. (One senses, once again, the “pedagogical mind-set” that can turn even an orgy into a lab experiment.) Moser is sensitively attuned to the double-edged blade of Sontag’s obsession with self-transformation—how it was both the driving engine of her intellectual life and the painful core of her emotional existence. “Susan heaved from one enthusiasm to the next, a storm-tossed vessel calling in at every Port of Epiphany,” as one friend put it. But while this urge toward continual reinvention was a catalyst driving her intellectual voracity and her resistance to stasis, it was also a tyrannical voice telling her she needed to banish her inner child for good. The dark side of her continual remaking was the harshness with which she would disavow herself, and others by proxy: trying as a young woman to fellate her way into heterosexuality and—as an older writer—vehemently disowning her earlier work. She often returned to old diaries to write in the margins—to chastise her younger self, or argue with her conclusions. It was as if Sontag could only accept a version of herself that was turning on itself, a snake not consuming its own tail but perpetually trying to bite it off.

Moser’s biography tracks Sontag’s obsession with the “project of self-transformation” across the terrain of her life: from her father’s death in 1938 when she was five through a lonely childhood spent tending to the emotional needs of her alcoholic mother, or competing with her mother’s boyfriends for her attention; from her lonely junior high school days in Tucson, Arizona, to her departure for college at 16 and her engagement to one of her professors—the sociologist Philip Rieff—only a week after hearing him lecture for the first time. (“I marry Philip with full consciousness + fear of my will toward self-destructiveness,” she wrote in her diary.) At 19, she gave birth to their son David, and Moser pays unflinching attention to Sontag’s fraught and unconventional relationship to motherhood—her particular brand of distance and incestuous entanglement.

We watch Sontag credit the discovery of her authorial voice to her discovery of the orgasm, in her relationship with the artist Irene Fornés: “I feel for the first time the living possibility of being a writer,” she wrote in 1959. “The coming of the orgasm is not the salvation but, more, the birth of my ego.” We get the requisite gossip—her love affairs with Jasper Johns, Warren Beatty, and (for at least one night) Bobby Kennedy—as well as a subtle, searching portrait of her vexed long-term partnership with the legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz. We see her conflicted relationship to her own increasing fame, her despotic presence on the New York literary scene—one of the best anecdotes in the book is from a Manhattan psychiatrist who recalls the tremendous number of people who lay on his couch describing the ways they’d been hurt by her—and her eventual turn toward political engagement: her visits to Hanoi during the Vietnam War, and her sustained time in Sarajevo during the Bosnian war, including her staging of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot in a besieged Sarajevo beset by sniper fire.