What Christine Blasey Ford Said

She Said officially hit bookstores on Tuesday, one year after Ford’s testimony during Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and two years after the publication of Kantor and Twohey’s first Times story about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, a man accused of conduct so repulsive, it could reasonably leave readers not wanting to know much more. But the book goes for a broader view of #MeToo and its impact. The success of that movement is still being measured: in prosecutors’ offices, in newsrooms, in every harassed or abused woman who comes forward.

The story-behind-the-story method of She Said chronicles the Weinstein reporting that won Kantor and Twohey a 2018 Pulitzer Prize. Susan Faludi called it “a bit like a feminist All the President’s Men,” the 1974 book by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein that chronicled their investigation of the Watergate scandal. But is it feminist simply because the subject is sexual harassment? “Unlike some journalistic investigations that deal with locked-away government or corporate secrets,” Kantor and Twohey write, “this one is about experiences many of us recognize from our own lives, workplaces, families, and schools.” At every step, they describe their reporting as a collective effort, supported by innumerable women. Kantor and Twohey do eventually speak with Ford, too, and what they relate is an intimate, nearly day-by-day account of how she decided to tell her own story, and how so many other women helped her make her story part of the nation’s history. Ford’s friends, legal team, and family* did this by listening to Ford and supporting her, but also by helping her do what she thought she could not do. All of which makes She Said a book about feminism as much as the subject matter does.

If it has felt like Ford disappeared from the headlines almost as quickly as she appeared, it was partly her own doing. As recently as this January, Kantor and Twohey write, she hadn’t yet returned to her teaching job and was still getting death threats. Before going public with her accusations about Kavanaugh, Ford was a research psychologist, who “had expected the next couple of months of her life would be filled with controversy, because of a paper she and her colleagues were about to publish about the antidepressant effects of the drug ketamine.” She was a California surfer who found solace from the world’s demands in the ocean, but a surfer whose father still played golf at a private club with Kavanaugh’s dad.