What Christine Blasey Ford Said

If it has felt like Ford disappeared from the headlines almost as quickly as she appeared, it was partly her own doing. As recently as this January, Kantor and Twohey write, she hadn’t yet returned to her teaching job and was still getting death threats. Before going public with her accusations about Kavanaugh, Ford was a research psychologist, who “had expected the next couple of months of her life would be filled with controversy, because of a paper she and her colleagues were about to publish about the antidepressant effects of the drug ketamine.” She was a California surfer who found solace from the world’s demands in the ocean, but a surfer whose father still played golf at a private club with Kavanaugh’s dad.

At the start of the summer in 2018, Ford emailed a friend with whom she had once shared part of her story about Kavanaugh. “The favorite for SCOTUS is the jerk who assaulted me in high school,” she wrote. “He’s my age, so he’ll be on the court for the rest of my life,” and closed it with a sad emoji face. (Some of Ford’s texts and emails during those tense weeks are quoted at length in She Said.) Through the next months, on the beaches of Santa Cruz, at her parents’ summer home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Ford was making the decisions that would eventually take her story away from her.

As Kantor and Twohey detail, Ford was ambivalent right up to the night before giving her historic testimony at the Kavanaugh hearing. She underestimated how many people would find it meaningful or powerful. (Her husband predicted it would last one news cycle.) Her lawyers were stunned at how naive she seemed about all that would follow her coming forward. But what could have prepared her? Ford had donned a pink pussy hat in 2017 for a Women’s March in San Jose, Kantor and Twohey write, “but she felt more invested in a separate march that year, to protest federal cuts to scientific research.” Despite the right’s bogeyman version of events or progressives’ savior dreams, in no telling of her story is Ford some fearless feminist crusader. But then, no one is.

There are no grand, monumental gestures in the Ford story. Rather, it’s the small-seeming acts and their persistent reinforcement from the people she chose to turn to—her friends, a staffer for her state representative, then, later, her legal team—that got Ford into that chair in Washington, D.C. They didn’t retreat when she said she’d rather not practice her answers to possible questions during the hearing. At the last minute, when Ford wasn’t sure she could testify in front of cameras, one of her advisors took her aside. “The only way she could ensure that her account was communicated with accuracy and integrity was in a televised hearing,” write Kantor and Twohey about Ford’s last minute pep talk. “That’s what Kavanaugh would be doing.”

Ford’s unmediated retelling—without a reporter as interpreter—made her testimony all the more powerful, well beyond its already weighty role in deciding the future of the Supreme Court. In this, her method was far different from that of Kantor and Twohey, and the reporters acknowledge this. Their role is to gather evidence, they write, and what comes next is up to the movement. The authors note the women who lined the halls of Congress in support of Ford and who blocked its elevators and got dragged out of its hearings in protest. Some of them will be back on October 6, for an event called Reclaim the Court, coordinated by Demand Justice with the Women’s March and The Center for Popular Democracy. These groups were among those to later demand House Democrats conduct the investigation of Kavanaugh he never got, and in August, members of the House Judiciary requested documents on Kavanaugh’s prior political work during the George W. Bush administration.