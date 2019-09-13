Joe Biden Doesn’t Seem to Understand Health Care

The oddest moment arose during a discussion as to whether Biden’s plan would “automatically” cover people. Sanders insisted that his plan was the “only one” that would prevent people going into “financial ruin because they suffered with a diagnosis of cancer.” Biden, as is his wont, said cancer was “personal” to him, and objected to Sanders’ contention: “Every single person who is diagnosed with cancer or any other disease can automatically become part of this plan. They will not go bankrupt because of that. They will not go bankrupt because of that. They can join immediately.”



But it is not true that a person facing such a diagnosis would “automatically” get Biden’s public option, because access to that public option will still be determined by a complicated system of premiums and subsidies—in other words, means testing. We don’t know how much the premiums under Biden’s public option would cost, but it seems clear that his understanding of health care access is very simplistic. To Biden’s mind, if you’re poor enough to have free or subsidized access to the public option, you should be able to afford all associated health care costs. And if you’re not poor enough, it means you’re sufficiently well-off to bear the costs.

This was also clear in his much-noted spat with Castro. Castro mentioned his grandmother, who had Type 2 diabetes but also had access to Medicare, and noted that Biden’s plan would require people to opt in, without being automatically covered. Biden took great issue with the assertion that people would have to “buy in,” leading to the dramatic moment that grabbed everyone’s attention—Castro poking fun at Biden’s memory, asking if he already forgot what he said. Castro was right: Biden did say that people could “automatically” get his “Medicare for choice” plan. But Biden said “buy in”, not “opt in”—so how could people “buy” in automatically? Very few American social programs are automatic, including Medicaid, which is often incredibly complicated to sign up for. Biden then clarified that he meant people like Castro’s mother wouldn’t have to buy in “if they can’t afford it.”



Biden is putting a hell of a lot of faith in his plan’s ability to fairly and accurately determine who can “afford” paying for the public option. His health care plan also does not include any kind of reforms for how seniors pay their Medicare drug costs, which can cost them thousands of dollars per year. (Although he would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and peg drug price increases to inflation, Biden’s plan says nothing about lowering the cost of drugs that are already too high and costing seniors thousands.) Without reforming Medicare, it’s impossible to say that no one’s cancer will send them into bankruptcy. His plans for long-term care are laughably weak, as well: A $5,000 tax credit for informal caregivers is like second prize in the Third Way holiday raffle.



However, the most important moment happened so quickly that it was easy to miss. When Sanders noted that the United States spends twice as much per capita on health care as other countries do, Biden replied: “This is America.” Presumably, the implication was that America should spend twice what other countries do, because we do everything bigger, better, bolder, with more flavor and half the fat. (It would have been better if Sanders had finished his thought by noting that America spends twice as much as other countries for worse health care outcomes, but no matter.) This is the essence of Biden’s defense of the broad status quo: a patriotic bumper sticker, felt with such keenness it’s hardly surprising that he doesn’t seem to understand anything else about the issue.

