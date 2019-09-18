The Climate Disaster Inside America’s Prisons

Nor do the changing seasons offer much respite; rather, they present their own set of dangers. When the heat went out in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center during a February 2019 cold snap, prisoners were left to freeze for almost a full week before officials, amid public outcry, turned the electricity back on. Visitors—who included several New York state representatives and city officials—described a cold, dark, miserable setting. Governor Andrew Cuomo called it “a violation of human decency and dignity.” Prisoners reported a lack of heating and hot water and no lights in their cells, and the sick went without medical care. Desperate, they banged on the bars of their cells, hoping to catch the attention of protestors outside.

Then, more and more often, there are storms. Every time a large-scale hurricane approaches a coastal stretch of the United States, gruesome stories surface concerning prison officials who refuse to evacuate their prisons. The consequences of this malign neglect can be devastating, and sometimes fatal. During Hurricane Katrina, thousands of prisoners were left to rot in waist-high water; in 2017, Hurricane Harvey saw 3,000 prisoners in Texas stranded without food or water for days; in 2018, prisoners within the evacuation zone on Florida’s coast were left to fend for themselves when Hurricane Michael hit; and when Hurricane Florence rolled through South Carolina, the state declined to evacuate more than a thousand people across multiple prisons. Two mentally ill women prisoners who were being transported between South Carolina facilities drowned when the transport van carrying them was swept away by the storm.

Police watch over prisoners evacuated due to Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2005. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Even when prisoners survive the storm itself, the aftermath can be deadly, thanks to institutional violence and neglect, while the squalid conditions that exist at many prisons in the path of climate disaster are made much worse by flooding. The specter of disease often carries off more souls than the wind or flood waters. “It’s not just being in the path of storms or disasters themselves—it’s the lack of ability to obtain clean water, air, and food, and lack of ability to leave dangerous situations and get to safety: that is the gravest danger” facing incarcerated people, according to the IWOC organizer.

“Diseases like cholera have spread in prisons around the world, and it’s a ticking time bomb until we have a massive outbreak in a US prison or jail related to environmental issues,” Beware adds. “E Coli, dysentery—there are so many diseases that can be spread in prisons on a so-called ‘good day,’ but they increase astronomically when you have prisoners forced to drink contaminated water and live in sewage. And we know that this is what happens when prisoners are left in disaster zones.”

After the immediate danger of an extreme weather event has passed, prisoners are often used as slave labor to clean up the areas devastated by a major storm. As they carry off the sandbags they made and piled up before a storm’s coastal onslaught, or handle toxic materials amid a hurricane’s wreckage, they are exposed to still more risk of disease, while their labor is stolen in order to restore a status quo that only comforts those outside the walls. “The reality is that the use of prison labor by the state in this way is not new at all,” Beware notes, “but that the need is increasing ... as things continue to get worse, prisoners will continue to be casualties of climate genocide.”

Many of American society’s greatest fears about the climate crisis—brutal heat waves and cold spells, natural disasters, widespread sickness, starvation, preventable death—have already come to pass, as storms command our national news cycles with increasing frequency. But the public at large is less aware of the ways that the burgeoning climate catastrophe is already laying waste to the country’s most vulnerable populations. Instead of heeding such pressing alarms, many of our political leaders and the members of our pundit class alternately bully teenage climate activists and fret over whether the crisis is “real”—or debate just how imminent climate disaster may prove to be.

Prison abolition is the only humane solution to this crisis, but until that day arrives, the absolute bare minimum that climate justice advocates can do is to make a real and concerted effort to listen to and center the voices of those who have already been thrust onto the front lines of a war they didn’t start. IWOC also urges people to join an abolition group, write letters to prisoners, take part in a phone zap, stage a protest, hold a noise demonstration outside a facility—in short, anything it takes to let the people inside know that they haven’t been forgotten as the world continues to burn.

“In order to transform into a society that survives climate change, we collectively need to be led by those who have survived the most harm,” the IWOC member explains. “So we need poor people, black people, black women, brown people, people who are refugees, to the front. People who have been in hell know how to prevail through hell. We all need that wisdom to survive the hell of this disaster of capitalism.”