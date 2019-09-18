The Climate Disaster Inside America’s Prisons

Meanwhile, thousands of U.S. prisoners who are incarcerated in areas where temperatures regularly top 100 degrees still have no access to air-conditioning. Texas has air conditioning in only 30 of its 109 prisons—and over the past 14 years, 22 people imprisoned in Texas have died due to extreme heat. The same pattern holds in hot spots like Arizona, Florida, the Carolinas, and the eight other states that lack universal air conditioning within prison housing facilities. Thanks to the widespread neglect of basic protections against extreme heat, there’s no reliable count of the number of prisoners who have been cooked to death in recent years. Prisoners with preexisting medical or mental health issues are uniquely vulnerable to extreme temperatures, and all are at risk of dehydration and heat stroke. Meanwhile, July 2019 was recorded as the hottest month in human history.

Nor do the changing seasons offer much respite; rather, they present their own set of dangers. When the heat went out in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center during a February 2019 cold snap, prisoners were left to freeze for almost a full week before officials, amid public outcry, turned the electricity back on. Visitors—who included several New York state representatives and city officials—described a cold, dark, miserable setting. Governor Andrew Cuomo called it “a violation of human decency and dignity.” Prisoners reported a lack of heating and hot water and no lights in their cells, and the sick went without medical care. Desperate, they banged on the bars of their cells, hoping to catch the attention of protestors outside.

Then, more and more often, there are storms. Every time a large-scale hurricane approaches a coastal stretch of the United States, gruesome stories surface concerning prison officials who refuse to evacuate their prisons. The consequences of this malign neglect can be devastating, and sometimes fatal. During Hurricane Katrina, thousands of prisoners were left to rot in waist-high water; in 2017, Hurricane Harvey saw 3,000 prisoners in Texas stranded without food or water for days; in 2018, prisoners within the evacuation zone on Florida’s coast were left to fend for themselves when Hurricane Michael hit; and when Hurricane Florence rolled through South Carolina, the state declined to evacuate more than a thousand people across multiple prisons. Two mentally ill women prisoners who were being transported between South Carolina facilities drowned when the transport van carrying them was swept away by the storm.