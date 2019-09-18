The Pragmatic Roots of Biden’s Incoherence

But Biden’s incoherence is deeply ingrained. Before becoming vice president in 2009, Biden’s history was littered with gaffes that undermined his three previous presidential campaigns. As vice president, Biden’s verbal stumbles were regularly treated as being almost whimsical—avuncular, human touches from one of the most powerful people in the world. They are also regularly spun as a selling point, proof of Biden’s inability to tell a lie. “Let’s talk about Joe Biden’s heart,” Boone County Democratic chairman Tim Winter said when introducing Biden earlier this year. “The media sometimes calls these gaffes, or slipups. And what they really are is a man with a good heart showing his caring leadership, even when it is politically incorrect to do so.”



But Biden’s gaffes, as The New Yorker’s Eric Lach wrote earlier this spring, often center around the question of race. During the 2008 primary, he famously referred to his future boss as being “clean” and “articulate.” His 2020 campaign has been marked by a series of unforced errors when discussing racial issues, including an instance earlier this year when he said “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”



Many of Biden’s slips point to a blindspot on race that has rightfully drawn significant attention over the last year. But his incoherence is not limited to speech that the political media labels as “gaffes,” but instead extends to much of what he says on basic questions about policy. The section in last Thursday’s debate covering health care ended with a smirking Biden defending, in patriotic terms, a system that kills tens of thousands a year. His economic platform is that “no one should be punished”—a not-so-subtle message to billionaires that he isn’t interested in wealth redistribution. The best case he can make on health care and the economy, the two biggest issues in the primary, is that he will improve systems that already exist, which barely qualifies as a platform. Biden’s incoherence comes not from some charming Washington-esque inability to tell a lie, but from a lack of real ideas about how the government should work.

