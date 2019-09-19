Supreme Court Could Roll Back Sex Discrimination Protections

Rost himself made this clear when questioned under oath. “I guess I’m just old-fashioned and I believe this is a funeral home and there’s a certain tradition that we want to keep there,” Rost said in a 2015 deposition. “We want—and I think the consumer out there, families believe that they—a male should look like a particular individual, like a man.”



Both lower courts agreed it was discrimination based on sex when Rost fired Stephens because she is a transgender woman. “You aren’t arguing over ‘it wasn’t really this discrimination, it’s that you are a bad worker,’” Strangio told me this month. “They are saying, straight up, we fired her because she’s trans.”



The legal group representing Rost, the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, specifically pursue high-profile cases meant to roll back LGBTQ rights. In league with Rost, ADF has shepherded this case to the Supreme Court, hoping to create a legal right for employers to discriminate against workers for being trans.



Rost and his team also wholesale reject the reality of trans peoples’ existence. In briefs filed ahead of oral arguments, it is obvious they do not recognize Stephens as a woman, even pointing out their refusal. “Stephens’s counsel indicates it is proper to refer to Stephens as ‘she’ and ‘a woman,’” they write in a footnote. But rather than maintain that accuracy, they continue, they “[try] to avoid use of pronouns and sex-specific terms when referring to Stephens.”

Rost and his discriminatory workplace rules also demonstrate that where there is anti-trans bias, there is sexism. Under oath, Rost admitted he explicitly reinforces gender roles in all his workers’ appearance. Specifically, in the year 2017, he was still forbidding his female funeral directors from wearing pants. At that time, Rost had no female funeral directors—though Stephens would have been one, were she not fired. As his counsel told a panel of judges at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Rost believes that “sex is an immutable gift from God.”

With his case at last before the country’s highest court, Rost is portraying himself as a victim of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. “Now, my family’s livelihood and our legacy hang in the balance before the Supreme Court,” Rost wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. But Rost and ADF were the ones to appeal to the Supreme Court after the Sixth Circuit affirmed Stephens’ rights. They are the ones positioning Rost’s funeral home as the next Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Supreme Court case ADF hoped would grant private businesses legal protections to refuse patrons based on sexual orientation.

In an ADF-produced video posted soon after the Supreme Court accepted Harris Funeral Homes, Stephens is never even named. Instead, she is referred to as “a male employee” who “approached Tom” and “insisted on dressing as a woman while working with grieving families.” Rost appears with his wife, choking back tears. ADF identifies him as someone who was “punished for following the law,” someone who is “caught up in this cultural windstorm” without mentioning that they, in fact, whipped it up and elevated Rost to that role. In the National Review, Rost’s ADF attorney explicitly linked their case to other trans-exclusionary cases across the country. They also claimed, borrowing a line from some trans-exclusionary feminists, that should Stephens prevail, “equal opportunities and bodily privacy protections for women and girls will be lost.”



It is ADF’s client who has already denied Stephens equal opportunity. Still, like their use of the term “bodily autonomy,” they are selectively borrowing from feminists. With trans-exclusionary feminists—those who believe there is a feminist basis for discrimination against transgender women—they specifically share the false presumption that when trans women gain or protect their rights, cis women lose. To that end, Rost’s side marshalled support from a small group called the Women’s Liberation Front. Their brief in support of Rost flat out calls Stephens a man, claiming she “wanted to wear a skirt” to express a “gender ideology,” one which would “erase” women. They erase Stephens herself to make this claim.

It’s been six years since Aimee Stephens faced the decision, would she sue her boss for discrimination? She consulted with her wife, she told me in late August, and her spouse supported her legal challenge. Stephens said she also already knew what she needed to do. “It was far too important,” said Stephens, “not just for me, but for everybody like me.” In three weeks, she will be at the Supreme Court, perhaps surrounded by some of those people like her, women and workers both.



The stakes in this case would be high under any administration, but they are now, with the two new justices appointed by President Trump, only more so. Reversing a Supreme Court decision is no small thing. Even if Democrats retake the White House after the 2020 election, and they regain majority control of the Senate, and they are given opportunity to appoint Supreme Court justices, Title VII cases don’t come along very often. It could be years before another case arose that would allow for a challenge—and it would first have to travel through lower courts now stacked with Trump appointees. It’s also important to remember that it wasn’t until the Obama administration that any president even said the word “transgender.” There are still liberal pundits out there who claim trans rights are a “boutique issue” that cost Democrats the presidency.

To Stephens, there is nothing small about any of this, and not just because one of the cases is her own. “This decision has more far-reaching effects than anybody realizes at this point,” she said. “If they rule and agree with Mr. Trump, then we have only seen the tip of the iceberg.” These cases might radically redefine laws prohibiting discrimination based on sex for everyone in the United States. “It’s going to affect people who once thought they were safe before. I think they’re going to find out they aren’t safe from anything anymore.”