Kamala Harris Is Moving to Iowa

In the weeks after Harris’s blistering takedown of the former vice president, the primary briefly looked like a four-person race. Although Harris is still polling fourth, she is in the single digits, significantly behind Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. And despite that heavy emphasis on fundraising in the early months of the campaign, she has also struggled to bring in the money she needs to boost name recognition. As Politico reported earlier this week, “Harris’ so-called ‘hybrid’ strategy—an attempt to strike a balance high-dollar events with small-dollar online fundraising—was complicated by her sluggish summer. Online giving typically slows when a campaign hits a rough patch. That’s made Harris even more reliant on the in-person events that require travel and considerable time away from the trail.”



Harris had tried a “hybrid” strategy of sorts on the trail, too. From the start, her goal was sensible: She would cast herself as a unity candidate, someone that members of the party’s progressive and moderate wings could get behind. But given the distance between the campaign approaches and political policies of all three, this was no easy feat. She has repeatedly made squishy statements of support for aspects of the bold domestic agendas advocated by Sanders and Warren. She has gone after Biden, the candidate who is leading among African Americans, but also a candidate with less-committed supporters than Warren or Sanders. Finally, she has based her campaign around Obama-esque appeals to unity and a larger, shared purpose.



After the first Democratic debate, the strategy seemed to be working. Harris surged in the polls. It seemed, for a short while, that she could eat into Biden’s support. But she quickly undercut her own success. Not long after hammering Biden for his opposition to federally mandated busing, Harris acknowledged that she would not push for mandatory busing programs to desegregate schools today. At the same debate, she appeared to back eliminating private insurance, a key element of Sanders and Warren’s health care bill—only to then backtrack immediately after. (Harris has had difficulty explaining her position on Medicare for All throughout the primary, though she did release her own plan in late-July.) These flip-flops only underscored Harris’s apparent lack of a core set of beliefs. Her decision to continue spending significant time raising money probably also undercut her campaign—with Harris behind closed doors instead of building on her post-debate momentum in person with voters.