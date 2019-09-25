Four Mayors Are Fighting for a Progressive Vision of the South

In the decades that followed, the GOP chipped away at the Democratic stronghold, winning landslide elections in 1994 and 2008. Once blanketed in blue, the South is now a sea of red, with Southern cities and college towns dotting the landscape as Democratic islands. With the shift has come a decline in the idea of a common Southern interest. In 2013, with North Carolina Republican governor Pat McCrory reigning as chairman, the Southern Growth Policies Board was abolished, concluding a 42-year run. Shortly after in 2016, the SGA died with a whimper—and the dream of a regional, Southern progressivism with it.

Or so it seemed until last week.



Last Friday, the mayors of four Southern cities published “A roadmap for winning the South,” a document that serves as both a directive for economic growth and a manifesto for the New South. More than merely a list of demands for the 2020 presidential candidates eyeing their crucial endorsements, it could herald the arrival of a new kind of coalition. Steve Benjamin, one of the co-authors is Columbia’s first black mayor. LaToya Cantrell, another, is the first black woman to ever preside over New Orleans. Randall Woodfin is the youngest mayor Birmingham has ever had. And Chokwe Antar Lumumbama, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, was dubbed “the most radical mayor in America” by The Nation.

The SGA, for all the good and bad it produced, was a white man’s club from its inception. As the 1970s arrived and the nation was forced to mature, women and people of color slowly joined its ranks, but never in numbers matching the extent to which they populated and represented the South. The efforts of the SGA and its fellow regional groups routinely abandoned the concerns of women and the black and Native and Latino populations. This allowed their white male counterparts to continue to climb higher than was logistically possible for anyone who dared enter polite society with a uterus or a higher degree of melanin in their skin.

The Southern mayors behind last week’s manifesto banded together to publish their roadmap in hopes that the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will turn their eye to the South—consider it as a potential future base, rather than a region only of use for its primaries. (That said, South Carolina’s primary is among the first on the docket, making Benjamin’s endorsement one of the most sought after in the entire 2020 race.) Accordingly, they have offered a list of policies that any candidate hoping to secure the Southern urban vote will have to adopt. Chief among them is increased federal investment in affordable housing. The mayors voiced the need for an increase in funding for Special Purpose Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers and the expansion of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. They also called for rent relief, as many Southern cities have undergone such rapid expansion in the past decade that rising home ownership and renting costs—driven by Wall Street firms snapping up real estate by the handful—have forced working class citizens from their home communities.