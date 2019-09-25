The Mayors Fighting for a Progressive Vision of the South

The Southern mayors behind last week’s manifesto banded together to publish their roadmap in hopes that the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will turn their eye to the South—consider it as a potential future base, rather than a region only of use for its primaries. (That said, South Carolina’s primary is among the first on the docket, making Benjamin’s endorsement one of the most sought after in the entire 2020 race.) Accordingly, they have offered a list of policies that any candidate hoping to secure the Southern urban vote will have to adopt. Chief among them is increased federal investment in affordable housing. The mayors voiced the need for an increase in funding for Special Purpose Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers and the expansion of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. They also called for rent relief, as many Southern cities have undergone such rapid expansion in the past decade that rising home ownership and renting costs—driven by Wall Street firms snapping up real estate by the handful—have forced working class citizens from their home communities.

The group also prodded the 2020 candidates to support federal workforce development programs and expand the Small Business Administration’s investment programs for employee-owned, minority-owned, and women-owned businesses. Opportunity Zone funds (tax incentives meant to encourage businesses and home owners to open up shop in low-income neighborhoods), should actually go to the communities they’re supposed to help, the mayors argue, rather than allow outside investors to speed up gentrification.

While the specific needs of any given locale will always vary city to city, the policies detailed by the mayors underscore the need to return to a regional style of governing, but with an eye toward including the entire citizenry this time around. What the four mayors set out to accomplish with their roadmap, as they wrote, is to address “decades of underinvestment.” But a tantalizing promise for Southern progressives also haunts the document: to remove the partisan slights over who currently represents the “real” South and connect the dots between persistent inequality and the abandonment of federal responsibility.