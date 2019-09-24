Bolsonaro Won’t Save the Amazon—But Corporations Could

Four years ago, pledging her support for the the Sustainable Development Goals, former president Dilma Rousseff committed to fighting deforestation in the Amazon, 60 percent of which lies within Brazilian borders. But since he took office in January, Bolsonaro has cut the budget of the agency in charge of protecting the rainforest, and the number of fines issued by the agency for environmental crimes has also gone down, emboldening those inclined to clear land for farming, mining, or other activities. Bolsonaro has publicly bristled at the idea of the Amazon as an international issue, dismissing one offer of firefighting aid in August as being insufficiently respectful of Brazilian sovereignty. The meetings this week inevitably raise the question: How much progress can the international community really make if leaders in a key state like Brazil are no longer interested in participating?

The Sustainable Development Goals may never have been the most realistic of targets, criticized by some in the international development community for their broad, sweeping aspirations (“no poverty” and “zero hunger”) and tight deadline of 2030. But the silver lining to these “missed opportunities,” as Deirdre White, CEO of development-focused company Pyxera Global calls them, is how other sources of power have started to step in when governments are uncooperative.

Like the Paris Climate Agreement, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals were formed as an agreement among nations. Corporations, however, have become key players in either advancing or hampering progress toward them. “We are seeing more and more the private sector embracing the SDG’s, committing to the SDG’s, talking, training their policies around the SDG’s,” Naiara Costa, a senior officer in the UN’s Division for Sustainable Development Goals, told me. This seems to be an emerging theme in climate action in particular. In the United States, some companies have publicly committed to upholding their part in the Paris Agreement even with President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw.