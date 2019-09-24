Bolsonaro Won’t Save the Amazon—But Corporations Could

As the Amazon continues to burn, Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro is attending his first United Nations General Assembly this week—not just any General Assembly, but the first time UN leaders will evaluate their progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals all 193 member states committed to in 2015. Number 13 on that list is “take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.” Number 15 is to “protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.”

Bolsonaro kicked off the UN General Debate Tuesday with a speech that contrasted sharply with those goals. He read a letter he said was written by indigenous farmers that called for development of the Amazon. He accused the foreign press of false coverage of the fires, which he insisted are not devastating the rainforest. He announced that Brazil will not increase the amount of land demarcated for indigenous groups, and blamed “radical extreme environmentalism” for harming indigenous interests. “The indigenous people do not want to be poor large landholders sitting on rich lands,” Bolsonaro said.

Four years ago, pledging her support for the the Sustainable Development Goals, former president Dilma Rousseff committed to fighting deforestation in the Amazon, 60 percent of which lies within Brazilian borders. But since he took office in January, Bolsonaro has cut the budget of the agency in charge of protecting the rainforest, and the number of fines issued by the agency for environmental crimes has also gone down, emboldening those inclined to clear land for farming, mining, or other activities. Bolsonaro has publicly bristled at the idea of the Amazon as an international issue, dismissing one offer of firefighting aid in August as being insufficiently respectful of Brazilian sovereignty. The meetings this week inevitably raise the question: How much progress can the international community really make if leaders in a key state like Brazil are no longer interested in participating?

The Sustainable Development Goals may never have been the most realistic of targets, criticized by some in the international development community for their broad, sweeping aspirations (“no poverty” and “zero hunger”) and tight deadline of 2030. But the silver lining to these “missed opportunities,” as Deirdre White, CEO of development-focused company Pyxera Global calls them, is how other sources of power have started to step in when governments are uncooperative.