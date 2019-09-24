Democrats Can Do Better Than This

Comparisons have immediately been drawn with the Clinton email scandal, which liberals have never forgiven The New York Times for writing about so much, but it also calls to mind another Clinton scandal from 2016: Her highly paid speeches to Wall Street. In both cases, the defense has been some version of “there’s no evidence of corruption,” which doesn’t do a lot to dispel the outsider’s view that it really looks a lot like corruption. A post at Media Matters, the progressive advocacy group that frequently acted as a Clinton campaign arm, argued in 2016 that the “whole idea that paid corporate speeches are built around the expectation of favors returned doesn’t make much sense.” This is why the appearance of corruption is so damaging: Arguing that there is merely no (public) evidence of corruption doesn’t help you convince voters who are already primed to see politicians as venal scumbags. Why should voters trust any of the fat cats in Washington telling voters that their hearts are pure, that they didn’t promise the big banks anything in those $200,000 speeches? Who could look at that and think “this is probably fine?”



So what are Democrats to do? Liberals have fixated on the media’s role, particularly The New York Times, in hyping up Trump’s accusations against Biden, in the same way that the Times covered Clinton’s scandals more than Trump’s. This is not something to be taken lightly; the New Yorker profile of Hunter Biden details how conservative author Peter Schweizer and Steve Bannon worked together on Schweizer’s book Clinton Cash, which surfaced allegations of corruption involving the Clinton Foundation and the sale of uranium that proved to have no direct evidence behind them only after the rest of the mainstream media had made a baleful of hay out of the allegations. (This is another advantage for Republicans, who have correctly surmised that the explanations of why activities aren’t corrupt are usually very complicated, much more so than simply screaming “LOCK HER UP!”) These conservative masterminds—some guy who wrote a bad book and a guy who banished himself to an Italian monastery he then got kicked out of—seem to have happened upon an unstoppable playbook for derailing Democrats and winning elections: Highlight any allegations of elite-style corruption that the regular folk hate, and also do lots of racism.



The media is certainly a better tactical target for liberal outrage about the Hunter Biden issue than Republicans, who cannot be shamed. But there’s an extent to which demanding that the media “cover Trump’s scandals more” won’t cut it either. The media does cover Trump’s scandals pretty thoroughly; media coverage is how we know about those scandals in the first place. The problem has always been that despite Trump and his cronies repeatedly and flagrantly committing all sorts of crimes and violations, he easily wriggles his way out of trouble each time. It’s no wonder that liberals resort to screaming at the media, since the Democratic Party has been so reluctant to conduct real oversight.



What is the answer, then, to this pattern of Republicans and the media highlighting the unseemly dealings of Democrats and their family members, even when those dealings are actually not corrupt? You can say this is evidence of our post-truth society, where the president can say anything and make us all talk about it whether it’s true or not; you can blame the media for playing into that; you can give up, stop paying attention to the news, and throw your phone in the ocean. But in this case, the answer is clear: The Democratic Party should just not nominate Joe Biden. It turns out that you’re allowed to not nominate people with histories of giving paid speeches to Wall Street, or whose children took big payouts from oligarchs, or anyone who is mired in the world of elite favor-trading. These are bad candidates, and worse elected officials. The Republic will survive without their civic contributions, and they’ll always be able to find work on a corporate board somewhere.