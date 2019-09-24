The impeachment dam seems to have broken for two related reasons. One is that the president may have dangled a quid pro quo—or, more accurately, attempted to extort—the Ukrainian president, explicitly withholding promised aid unless Zelensky began an investigation into the activities of Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a large gas company in the country until this summer. The second is that Trump’s attempt to rope Ukraine into aiding his re-election effort is proof that he is fundamentally lawless. He not only has learned nothing from the lengthy investigation into the 2016 election, but is even more blatantly trying to get away with the same crime again. As The Atlantic’s David Frum wrote, “The Ukraine story confirms that Trump will do anything. Anything. Everything.”

The basic argument against impeachment advocated by Pelosi and other Democrats hasn’t really changed. Impeachment is still broadly unpopular. That may change—the impeachment of Richard Nixon started in a similar place and ended up being supported by a clear majority—but it most likely won’t for quite some time, making it exactly the kind of political risk that Pelosi has been trying to avoid.

More importantly, there likely will be no smoking gun. Trump announced on Thursday he would be releasing a transcript of his conversation with the Ukrainian president, something that he would be unlikely to do if the document contained an explicit quid pro quo. Instead, it’s more likely that there will be abundant evidence of wrongdoing—something similar to the dinner in which Trump repeatedly pressed former FBI Director James Comey for his “loyalty”—without anything that is indisputably illegal. The president and his allies will then make the most of the gray area, as they have done with a number of documents, including the Nunes and Comey memos and the Mueller report itself. (It’s also possible that the transcript of Trump’s call with Zelensky has been meddled with in an attempt to exonerate the president. Transcripts have been altered before. Again: Trump will do anything, everything.)

There is something almost arbitrary about this scandal instigating impeachment, given the barbarity of Trump and his administration. On a scale that includes keeping immigrant children in cages, I’m not quite sure where to rank the president’s pressuring the leader of a foreign country to investigate a political rival’s son. But it also doesn’t really matter. Impeachment is long overdue. If Trump’s call with Zelinsky is what gets us there, so be it.

For the last two years, Democratic leaders have been overly cautious, shirking their constitutional responsibilities out of a misplaced fear of electoral retribution. Republicans undoubtedly will call their investigation a witch hunt, as Trump did moments after Pelosi’s press conference. The president will muddy the waters, as he has with every other investigation, insisting that the facts were concocted by jealous rivals in order to undermine him. But he would have done that even if they had uncovered a smoking gun or were impeaching him for shooting someone on Fifth Avenue.