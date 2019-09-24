Trump’s entire time in office, moreover, may be best understood as a narrative of impeachable offenses. There’s his pressuring of James Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn, his national security advisor at the time, and the seemingly unending meddling into attempts to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Mueller report, released earlier this year, reveals several instances of collusion and obstruction of justice. The president has used the presidency to direct millions to his personal businesses; a number of foreign governments have also spent lavishly at Trump properties. His use of pardons, his rampant violation of campaign finance laws, even his day-to-day conduct could all be constituted as impeachable.

And yet, Democrats held off from opening impeachment proceedings for months after retaking the House of Representatives in January. Led by Pelosi, the conventional wisdom was that impeachment was too unpopular and that it might backfire, not only hurting vulnerable suburban Democrats but also the party’s strong chances of defeating Trump in 2020. Finally, as my colleague Matt Ford wrote on Monday, Pelosi and others seemed to be waiting for a smoking gun, incontrovertible proof of guilt that even Sean Hannity couldn’t deny. This formula meant that Democrats privileged caution above all else, even as the president tweeted out evidence that he was unfit for office on an hourly basis.

The impeachment dam seems to have broken for two related reasons. One is that the president may have dangled a quid pro quo—or, more accurately, attempted to extort—the Ukrainian president, explicitly withholding promised aid unless Zelensky began an investigation into the activities of Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a large gas company in the country until this summer. The second is that Trump’s attempt to rope Ukraine into aiding his re-election effort is proof that he is fundamentally lawless. He not only has learned nothing from the lengthy investigation into the 2016 election, but is even more blatantly trying to get away with the same crime again. As The Atlantic’s David Frum wrote, “The Ukraine story confirms that Trump will do anything. Anything. Everything.”